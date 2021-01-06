2021 Field to Fork Webinar Schedule Set

Julie Garden-Robinson, Guest Writer

North Dakota State University Extension again will host the Field to Fork Wednesday Webinar series starting in February 2021.

Experts from across the region will provide information about growing, processing and serving specialty-crop fruits and vegetables safely in this sixth annual webinar series, which has reached thousands of people.

The Field to Fork Wednesday Weekly Webinars will begin Feb. 10. The webinars will be held online from 2 to 3 p.m. Central time through April 21. They also will be archived for later viewing; however, participating in the “live” webinar allows participants to interact with the presenter.

The webinars are free of charge but preregistration is required. The webinars will be held on Zoom. The Field to Fork website (https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/fieldtofork) has a link to register for the webinars. Participants will be sent sign-in reminders with the link for viewing.

“We are pleased to have Extension faculty from several states providing this learning opportunity for people across the region,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist. “This has become a collaborative effort with the North Central Region Food Safety Team.”

Topics that will be covered are:

Feb. 10: Shopping in a Garden Center: Tips for Customers and Managers - Don Kinzler, Extension agent - horticulture, Cass County, NDSU

Feb. 17: Growing Safe Produce for Distribution to Food Pantries - Barbara Ingham, professor and Extension food science specialist, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Feb. 24: Hot Topics in Food Preservation - Karen Blakeslee, Extension associate, Kansas State University

March 3: High Tunnel Cut Flower Production - Esther McGinnis, associate professor and Extension horticulturist, NDSU

March 10: The Best Vegetable Varieties for 2021 - Tom Kalb, Extension horticulturist, NDSU

March 17: Weed Control in the Home Garden - Randy Nelson, Extension home horticulture and agriculture production systems educator, University of Minnesota

March 24: The “Good” Creepy Crawlers in Your Garden - Janet Knodel, professor and Extension entomologist, NDSU

March 31: Maple Syrup Production - Joe Zeleznik, Extension forester, NDSU

April 7: Hot Topics in Nutrition: Why Eat Fruits and Vegetables, Anyway? - Garden-Robinson

April 14: Tips for Selling Food Safely at Farmers Markets - Londa Nwadike, food safety specialist, Kansas State University and the University of Missouri

April 21: How to Start a New Food Business - Amy Illg, program administrator, North Dakota Department of Health, Division of Food and Lodging

This project is made possible with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

For more information, visit NDSU Extension’s comprehensive Field to Fork website or contact Garden-Robinson at 701-231-7187 or julie.garden-robinson@ndsu.edu.