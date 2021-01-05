North Dakota gas prices see rise in recent week

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota gas prices have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 493 stations. Gas prices in North Dakota are 17.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to official price reports, the cheapest station in North Dakota is priced at $1.93 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.43 per gallon, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. In Devils Lake, the cost is falling in the median at $2.09 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.24 at per gallon. This means that Devils Lake is still falling below the national average, according to reports.

However, reports indicate that the national average is up 8.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, while standing 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in North Dakota and the national average going back ten years:

January 4, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 4, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 4, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 4, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 4, 2016: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 4, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

January 4, 2014: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 4, 2013: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 4, 2012: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 4, 2011: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

"After several weeks seeing the national average make healthy gains, last week saw a significant slowdown and most states saw prices change little as we head into the New Year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I'm hopeful 2021's theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher. How much higher? GasBuddy will be revealing its 2021 Fuel Price Outlook tomorrow answering that question, giving motorists some insight into the trends expected in the coming 365 days. Short-term, expect prices to see overall less fluctuation in the week ahead as they saw to end 2020, with prices more likely to see small gains or stability than decreases."