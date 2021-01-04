News from Lake Regions Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

DEVILS LAKE - The Lake Region Public Library will be starting up their book club with Abercrombie Trail on Feb 3 via Zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also a new book display entitled Books to Inspire a New You in 2021.

The Push by Ashley Audrain (Adult Fiction). Blythe Connor is determined that she will be the warm, comforting mother to her new baby Violet that she herself never had. But in the thick of motherhood's exhausting early days, Blythe becomes convinced that something is wrong with her daughter--she doesn't behave like most children do. Or is it all in Blythe's head? Her husband, Fox, says she's imagining things. The more Fox dismisses her fears, the more Blythe begins to question her own sanity.

Neighbors by Danielle Steel (Adult Fiction). Meredith White was one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. But a personal tragedy cut her acting career short and alienated her from her family. For the last fifteen years, Meredith has been living alone in San Francisco with two trusted caretakers. Then, on a muggy late summer day, a massive earthquake strikes Northern California, plunging the Bay Area into chaos. Without a moment’s hesitation, Meredith invites her stunned and shaken neighbors into her mostly undamaged home as the recovery begins.

The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America by Bradford Pearson (Adult Non-Fiction). In the spring of 1942, the United States government forced 120,000 Japanese Americans from their homes in California, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona and sent them to incarceration camps across the West. Nearly 14,000 of them landed on the outskirts of Cody, Wyoming, at the base of Heart Mountain. Behind barbed wire fences, they faced racism, cruelty, and frozen winters. Trying to recreate comforts from home, many established Buddhist temples and sumo wrestling pits.

All the Colors of Night by Jayne Ann Krentz (Adult Fiction). North Chastain possesses a paranormal talent that gives him the ability to track down the most dangerous psychic

criminals. When his father suddenly falls into a coma-like state, North is convinced it was caused by a deadly artifact that traces back to the days of a secret government program known only as the Bluestone Project. North knows his only hope of saving his father is to find the artifact.

I Wish I Was a Flamingo by Jennifer Bove’ (Juvenile Non-Fiction). What if you wished you were a flamingo and then you became one? Could you eat like a flamingo? Talk like a flamingo? Grow up in a flamingo family? And would you want to? Ranger Rick explorers can learn all about Flamingos in this reader full of fascinating facts, vivid wildlife photographs, a Wild Words glossary, and a hands-on activity.

Lore by Alexandra Bracken (Teen Fiction). Every seven years, the Agon begins. As punishment for a past rebellion, nine Greek gods are forced to walk the earth as mortals. They are hunted by the descendants of ancient bloodlines, all eager to kill a god and seize their divine power and immortality. Long ago, Lore Perseous fled that brutal world, turning her back on the hunt's promises of eternal glory after her family was murdered by a rival line. For years she's pushed away any thought of revenge against the man-now a god-responsible for their deaths.

Last Block Standing by Nick Eliopulos (Juvenile Fiction). As the world of Minecraft falls under the Evoker King's control, Morgan, Ash, and their friends get ready for the final showdown. But with their enemy now in possession of the most powerful building block in Minecraft, do they really stand a chance of defeating him? And meanwhile, in the real world, the kids deal with the devastating news that Ash and her family may be moving away! Will both worlds come to an end, or is this just a new beginning? Find out in Last Block Standing, the sixth book in the Woodsword Chronicles!

For a full list of all new items, stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 11 by Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220