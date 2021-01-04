Fargo Air Museum Gives Area Youth an Introduction to Aviation

Special to Devils Lake Journal

FARGO - Fargo Air Museum is partnering with local aviation companies to offer Introduction to Aviation camps for area youth. These camps provide an opportunity for participants to learn about different areas of aviation through exciting interactive experiences. This comes as part of the museum’s efforts to expand educational programming for kids and teens in the community.

“The goal with the Introduction to Aviation camps is simple: to introduce these kids to various parts of the aviation industry and get them excited about it. There are so many aspects of aviation that many people never get the chance to see up close. We want to help change that for the upcoming generation,” said Ryan Thayer, FAM Executive Director. “We are very thankful for our partners who are volunteering their time to provide meaningful experiences for these kids.”

The first Introduction to Aviation camp is on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 and is focused on interactive drones. Fargo Air Museum is partnering with iSight RPV to explain the fundamentals of unmanned aircraft systems and allow campers to experience a live drone flight. During the March camp, participants will get the opportunity to take to the air as volunteers from the 317th chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) come in to teach about the principles of flight and offer 20 minute flights over the Fargo/Moorhead Area. These flights are offered at no additional charge thanks to the EAA’s Young Eagles program.

The Introduction to Aviation camps will be offered on an alternating monthly schedule opposite of the Turn It, Build It Advanced STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) camps which were introduced at the end of 2020. Youth ages 8-18 are invited to participate, registration costs are $20 per child with a discount for FAM members. Other topics covered in camp curriculum include air traffic control, airport operations, aeronautical engineering and mechanics/avionics. Full schedule of all youth education camps and camp registration can be found at www.fargoairmuseum.org/education.

Fargo Air Museum was founded with the nonprofit mission of promoting aviation through education, preservation and restoration. Located on 19th Ave N, just east of Interstate-29, the Fargo Air Museum is home to aircraft of all eras. Visit www.fargoairmuseum.org for additional information.