Glow Holiday Lights Competition winners announced
Staff Report
DEVILS LAKE - Here are the winners for the first ever Let it Glow Holiday Lights Competition!
- People's Choice Award: House 26 - Jim & Petra Jacobson
- Best In Show: House 31 - Jason & Stephanie Fee
- Clark Griswold Award (Most Lights): House 26 - Jim & Petra Jacobson
Here's to the Let it Glow Holiday Lights sponsors:
Bergstrom Cars, CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake, Crossroads Coffee, Fireside Inn & Suites, Leon's Building Center, Moore Engineering, Inc., Ramsey National Bank, Britsch & Associates, PC, and Horizon Financial Bank.