Glow Holiday Lights Competition winners announced

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - Here are the winners for the first ever Let it Glow Holiday Lights Competition!

People's Choice Award: House 26 - Jim & Petra Jacobson

Best In Show: House 31 - Jason & Stephanie Fee

Clark Griswold Award (Most Lights): House 26 - Jim & Petra Jacobson

Here's to the Let it Glow Holiday Lights sponsors:

Bergstrom Cars, CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake, Crossroads Coffee, Fireside Inn & Suites, Leon's Building Center, Moore Engineering, Inc., Ramsey National Bank, Britsch & Associates, PC, and Horizon Financial Bank.