BETTY ENGELSTAD SIOUX CENTER COVID-19 POLICIES AND AMENITIES DEBUT FOR WINTER 2021 HOME BASKETBALL

Jody Hodgson, General Manager, Ralph Engelstad Arena

GUEST WRITER

New Safety and Fan Experience Policies Set for Basketball Home Openers

GRAND FORKS, ND, December 29, 2020– The University of North Dakota (UND) basketball home opener doubleheader is set for Saturday, January 2, 2021 versus the University of Missouri - Kansas City (UMKC) inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Women’s tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. while the men square off at 3:30 p.m. A maximum of 600 fans will be in attendance per state health and safety guidelines.

Saturday’s doubleheader launches the 16h season of UND basketball at the Betty. New health and safety guidelines, as well as many new improvements, have been implemented for the upcoming season:

COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines – In preparation for the 2021 UND basketball season, new health and safety guidelines are being implemented and these guidelines are subject to change during the season. Visit theralph.com/covid for full details and updates as the season progresses.

● Masks: Fans are required to wear a mask or face covering inside the Betty at all times except when actively eating or drinking in their physically distanced seat.

● Fans are required to conscientiously practice physical distancing, encouraged to frequently wash their hands, and asked to use the hand sanitizers provided within the venue.

· No congregating allowed in the lobby or common areas. Fans are asked to purchase food and beverages and then head immediately to their seat.

· Fans who are not feeling well or fans that have been in close contact with someone they suspect may be infected with Covid-19 should stay home and must not attempt to enter the venue.

· Tickets: No single game tickets are available for the basketball games January 2 and 3. The doubleheaders versus UMKC are sold-out based on the restricted capacity of 600. Season ticket holders have purchased all of the available ticket inventory in advance of the games.

· Seating: Those attending basketball games in the Betty will utilize a physically distanced seating plan with reserved tickets.

· UND student seating: General admission seating for UND students in the North bleachers only.

· Dedicated cleaning staff will be responsible for sanitizing high touch areas during events.

· Venue staff will wear masks and applicable PPE and will also undergo a health screening at the employee point of entry.

· Food and drink is available for purchase at concessions, but may only be consumed in physically distanced seating locations.

· Bags are allowed, but we highly encourage everyone to leave all bags and purses at home or in your vehicle to reduce interaction time with venue personnel at the point of entry.

· The lobby doors in the Betty will remain locked until 1 hour prior to tip-off of the first game daily.

· Parking: All on-site parking lots, except for designated spots in the Cenex /NW Lot, will be available for anyone attending the game. Hang tags not required for basketball parking this season.

New Student Section Alcohol Policy – Alcohol will be allowed in the student section for those 21 years of age or older.

New Doubleheaders – For this season, women’s and men’s home regular season basketball games will all be same day doubleheaders with UND playing the same team twice over the weekend. The women will play the first game and the men will play the second game. The venue will not be cleared between games and one ticket provides access to the same seat for both games.

UND Student Concessions Discount - UND students will be allowed to purchase a discounted menu of select concession items this season at the Fast Break Grab and Go concession stand. UND students will simply show their valid UND student ID card at the Fast Break Grab and Go concession stand to receive the discount.