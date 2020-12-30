SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Amish Cook's Sausage and Sauerkraut

Kevin Williams

Gloria Yoder is taking a deserved Christmas break this week.  She'll return next week.  But I wanted to share a traditional New Year's favorite recipe with readers. This is something Gloria makes each New Year's.  

Bratwurst and sauerkraut

Wishing all of our wonderful readers a happy and healthy 2021.  The Amish Cook column will celebrate 30 years in August.  Can anyone say "Wow!" to that?

GLORIA'S SAUSAGE AND SAUERKRAUT

·                  1 pound bulk sausage (browned)

·                  1 large can or bag sauerkraut

·                  3 tablespoons brown sugar

·                  1 diced onion

·                  1 cup ketchup

Instructions

1.            Mix all ingredients. Bake at 275 for 4-5 hours. Stir occasionally. You may want to add a little water to desired consistency.