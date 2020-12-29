COVID Update: December 29

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - With the latest report from NDDOH, Ramsey Countey is reporting 43 active cases of COVID, with 8 new cases reported. In total, 1,448 cases have been reported since the pandemic started last year.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,530 – Total Tests from yesterday

1,301,140 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

294 – Positive Individuals from yesterday

178 – PCR Tests | 116 - antigen tests

91,829 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.70% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,701 - Total Active Cases

-177 Individuals from yesterday

292 – with a recovery date of yesterday

88,854 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

115 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths since yesterday (1,276 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 1

· Benson County – 5

· Bottineau County – 1

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 21

· Cass County – 71

· Dickey County – 7

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 20

· Griggs County – 2

· LaMoure County - 2

· McHenry County – 2

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County - 3

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 11

· Pembina County – 1

· Pierce County - 3

· Ramsey County – 8

· Ransom County – 2

· Renville County - 3

· Richland County - 4

· Rolette County – 7

· Sargent County - 1

· Sioux County – 3

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 9

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 29

· Towner County – 4

· Traill County – 6

· Walsh County - 11

· Ward County – 35

· Wells County - 1

· Williams County - 10