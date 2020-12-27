DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL NEWSROOM

DEVILS LAKE - Each week we would like to feature a special feature entitled, "Devils Lake's Candid Camera" which our local community can share there local photography talents. If you are out and about and you see something that you think would make a good picture for the paper, such as a building decorated, people gathering, or if your a nature buff and find something in your local community's nature you think is picturesque, snap a picture of it and send it in. We want to see your pics!

If you have questions contact our editor at kboyer@gannett.com or contact the Devils Lake Journal office.

***Editor's Note***

Photos taken of individuals will need to have their consent for publication before sending into the paper.