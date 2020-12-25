COVID-19 update: December 25

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - Here are the latest reports on the COVID-19 numbers for the North Dakota area, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

In Ramsey County, 12 people new cases of COVID were reported on December 24, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to 53, with 17 total deaths reported from the virus. All together there have been 1,426 cases reported in Ramsey County.

BY THE NUMBERS

Here is a breakdown of the COVID report from NDDOH:

7,665 – Total tests from yesterday

1,285,111 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

226 – Positive Individuals from yesterday

188 – PCR Tests | 38 antigen tests

90,948 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.71% – Daily Positivity Rate

2,321 - Total Active Cases

-68 Individuals from Yesterday

276 – Individuals recovered from yesterday (262 with a recovery date of yesterday)

87,367 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

122 – Currently Hospitalized

+4 - Individuals from yesterday

17 – New Deaths (1,260 total deaths since the pandemic began)

BREAKDOWN OF INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

BREAKDOWN OF COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 3

· Burleigh County - 31

· Cass County – 37

· Dickey County – 4

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County - 1

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County – 3

· Grand Forks County – 9

· Griggs County – 1

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 2

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County - 1

· Mercer County - 7

· Morton County – 8

· Mountrail County - 2

· Nelson County – 1

· Pierce County – 5

· Ramsey County – 12

· Ransom County - 6

· Richland County - 5

· Rolette County – 20

· Sioux County - 6

· Stark County – 6

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 20

· Towner County - 3

· Walsh County - 8

· Ward County – 8

· Williams County - 1