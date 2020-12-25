Christmas Eve traffic collision leaves one in serious condition

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKKE - A two car collision on Highway 46 late last night has left a 22-year-old male in serious condition.

A Ford Fusion was traveling east bound on Highway 46 towards Enderlin around 10:22 p.m. A 22-year-old make male driver was outside of his Chevrolet Cavalier attempting to push it to Enderlin as it was disabled. The 20-year-old male driver of the Ford Fusion was unable to see the Cavalier. The Ford Fusion struck the Chevrolet Cavalier in the rear trunk area and continued down the driver side.

The driver of the Cavalier was pushing from the front driver side door area. As the impact occurred, the driver of the Cavalier was struck and thrown into the ditch. Both vehicles and the driver of the Cavalier came to rest in the south ditch of Highway 46. The driver of the Cavalier was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for his injuries sustained in the crash. Also sustaining minor injuries was a 19-year-old female passenger of the Ford Fusion.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.