COVID UPDATE: DECEMBER 23

DEVILS LAKE - Here is a snapshot of the COVID-19 numbers for the state based on data provided as of close of business on December 22.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,713 – Total Tests from Yesterday

1,277,443 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

279 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

186 – PCR Tests | 93 antigen tests

90,723 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.63% – Daily Positivity Rate

2,389 - Total Active Cases

-50 Individuals from Yesterday

315 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

87,091 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

118 – Currently Hospitalized

-17 - Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths (1,243 total deaths since the pandemic began)

BREAKDOWN OF DEATHS BY COUNTY

Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED BY COUNTY

. Ramsey County – 6

· Barnes County – 5

· Benson County – 10

· Bottineau County – 4

· Bowman County - 1

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 24

· Cass County – 52

· Cavalier County – 1

· Dickey County - 4

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 4

· Grand Forks County – 17

· Griggs County – 2

· LaMoure County – 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County - 5

· Mercer County - 4

· Morton County – 10

· Mountrail County - 1

· Nelson County – 1

· Oliver County - 2

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County – 2

· Richland County - 10

· Rolette County – 9

· Sioux County - 5

· Stark County – 13

· Stutsman County – 31

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County - 5

· Ward County – 17

· Wells County – 1

· Williams County - 22

