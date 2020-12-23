Community Shout Out: Garden Dwellers Farm and Devils Lake and North Dakota State Masonic Lodges

A $900 donation was given to the Maddock School to support the hot lunch program. Garden Dwellers Farm gave a $300 donation. That donation was matched by the Devils Lake Masonic Lodge. The Devils Lake donation was then matched by the North Dakota State Masonic Lodge for a total of $900. The donation will be used to defray the extra costs of meal delivery during the pandemic.

Pictured from L-R Jim Light, Junior Warden DL lodge, Maddock Superintendent Dobie Thom, Barry Mawby, Master of DL lodge, and Jim Bennington Senior Warden DL lodge