Devils Lake native hikes 1.4K miles to honor mother's memory

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - When Devils Lake native, Mary Hesch, lost her mother and her namesake, to pulmonary fibrosis (PF), she decided to dedicate her time and resources to fighting the disease. On Sept. 15, she embarked on a pilgrimage, covering over 1,440 miles, to honor her mother and generate awareness of PF.

The tour began in Stevens Point, Wisc., where Hesch now lives and has taken her through five states, ending in Port Aransas, Texas on Dec. 30, where her mother’s ashes were scattered in the ocean 25 years ago. Mary's blog tracks her journey.

Mary is among the many thousands that have experienced the loss of loved ones to PF, a progressive, debilitating lung disease that causes scarring in the lungs that, over time, can destroy the normal lung and make it hard for oxygen to get into the blood. The disease affects more than 250,000 Americans, and there is currently no cure.