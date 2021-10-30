Popcorn Ideas for Halloween!

Caramel Apple Popcorn

A perfect fall treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Ingredients

8 cups popped popcorn

2 cups cripsy apple chips, whole or broken into pieces

1/4 cup apple cider

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspon salt

Directions

In large bow, toss together popcorn and apple chips.

Combine cider, sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium heavy-bottomed saucepan set over medium heat. Bring to boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until sugar is disolved and caramel is thickened slightly.

Remove from heat; sitr in cinnamon and nutmeg. Let cool for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Pour over popcorn; toss with salt.

Halloween Heaven

The kitchen is calling your kids for this sweet, fun-to-make Halloween confection.

Ingredients

8 cups air-popped popcorn

7 ounces marshmallow cream

1/2 cup reduced fat peanut butter

1 cup candy corn

Directions

Combine marshmallow cream and peanut butter in a large bowl; mix until smooth.

Stir in popcorn and candy corn and mix until coated evenly.

Drop by heaping spoonfuls on wax paper or non-stick surface and allow to cool.

Store in airtight container.

Happy Halloween Mini Popcorn Balls

Spooky good fun you can make with the kids!

Ingredients

10 cups popped corn

1 (1-pound) bag miniature marshmallows

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

1 cup diced dried fruit (papaya, mango or peaches)

1 cup butterscotch chips

Orange food coloring

Directions

Place popcorn, fruit and butterscotch chips in large bowl; set aside.

Heat marshmallows and butter in a large saucepan over low heat until melted and smooth.

Stir in several drops of food coloring.

Pour over popcorn and candy, tossing to coat evenly. Cool 5 minutes.

Grease hands and form into 3-inch balls.

HAUNTED POPCORN HANDS

Clear Polyethylene food service gloves

Candy corn

Popcorn

Ribbon or yarn

Place 1-3 pieces of candy corn at the end of each finger (depending on size of glove), pointy side first, to make fingernails. Fill the glove with popcorn and tie it off with ribbon or yarn.

Nutty Popcorn Fudge

Popcorn and almonds give this fudge it's addictive crunch.

Ingredients

4 cups popped popcorn

1 (18 ounces) package semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 (14 ounces) can sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 cup toasted slivered almonds

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Line 9" x 13” pan with foil; set aside.

Melt chips, condensed milk and butter in large saucepan, stirring until smooth; remove from heat.

Stir in popcorn, nuts and vanilla.

Spread mixture evenly in prepared pan.

Chill 2 hours or until firm.

Remove from pan and cut into squares.

Popcorn and Peanut Truffles

Popcorn, peanuts, and chocolate chips come together in an indulgent bite that's perfect for the holidays.

Ingredients

6 cups popped popcorn

1 cup roasted and salted peanuts

1 (12 ounce) package semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup honey

Directions

Stir popcorn and peanuts together in a large bowl; set aside.

In microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips 10 seconds. Stir chips and repeat, stirring after each 10 seconds, until chips are melted. Warm honey in microwave 10 seconds and stir into chocolate until well blended.

Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn mixture and stir until popcorn is evenly coated. Using a small ice cream scoop, push popcorn mixture into scoop and release onto wax paper to form ‘truffles’. Refrigerate until firm. Store truffles in an airtight container up to 5 days.