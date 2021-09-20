Lara P. Prozinski

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Choose a job you love, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life. Margy Prozinski found a place for her dream in Devils Lake and opened Joyful Beginnings Childcare on August 9, 2021.

Joyful Beginnings is located at Bethel Church on Walnut Street. A few adjustments had to be made to the space in order to accommodate fire code and local and state licensure requirements. “We added some doors, every classroom has to have two exits. We added fire and carbon monoxide detectors,” Margy said.

“I worked at a daycare when I was in high school and college. I really enjoy little kids and there was a huge need for childcare in Devils Lake,” Margy said.

Margy and Blake Prozinski were married on June 12, 2021, in Devils Lake. Blake works for ISight Drone Services based out of Grand Forks and helps at the center when available. “I work behind the scenes managing operations,” Blake said.

Both Prozinskis graduated from the University of North Dakota. Margy has a degree in elementary education and with a minor in early childhood education. Blake has a degree in unmanned aerial systems.

The couple currently leases the Bethel Church space for the center. They have plans to purchase a property in Devils Lake with plans to remodel and expand their business. “We close on the property in January with hopes to open the new space early next summer. There will be capacity for more children, more features we currently don’t offer, more outdoor play space, and larger classrooms,” Margy said.

Joyful Beginnings currently serves children six weeks to five years old. Their hours of business are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’re not open on weekends or holidays. They currently have 34 children and have around 10-12 employees. “We’re always looking for individuals that love working with children and are dependable,” Margy said.

“The advantages of a center are the children get to interact with more kids, the days we are closed don’t change and we provide educational activities and a full preschool curriculum,” Margy said.