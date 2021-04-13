2021 Kid's Section: We are a Treasure

Clara Haman

“Where there is ruin, there's hope for treasure.”

What does this mean? Well, it can mean multiple things depending on how you look at it. You can put it in literal sense and say that sometimes in shipwrecks you can find chests of gold and riches. That’s just scratching the surface of it. You can dig deeper and say, “Well, everything feels like it's falling apart, but hey, at least there’s a few good things, a few treasures.”

We shouldn’t be ashamed of who we are. Sure we may have scars we think we need to hide to fit in, but those scars show who we are. When we show our scars we remove the mask, we find the treasure in the ruin. Our talents and personality make us who we are, not our appearance or what others say about it. Don’t be afraid to walk out of the shadows and say “This is who I am and I'm proud of it.” That shows that smaller things don’t define us.

By doing this, you may even be able to inspire others to lower their masks as well. You are a treasure, a special gift. People are here to support and are ready to care, even if it doesn't seem like it.

