2021 Kid's Section: A Day in the Snow

One beautiful morning, I woke up in my bed. I thought about the day and what I would do. Next, I got up and took a shower. Then I went to the kitchen and ate breakfast. After all of that, I went to look outside through the window. What I saw was amazing! I saw a big snow hill and snow was everywhere! Let me tell you something before I go on with the story. It hasn’t snowed a lot this winter, and today we got a lot of snow. This was the perfect day to go sledding and snowmobiling.

The first thing I did was fix my hair. Then I got my hat, gloves, snow pants, and my snow boots on, and headed outside. My cousins came outside too. We started up the snowmobile, and we jumped on. We went out to the field. We hooked the sled on the back of the snowmobile and we took off. We made people fall off. We had a lot of fun, but it was time for lunch and we needed to go eat.

When we were eating lunch, we talked about what we would do next. While we talked, we came up with a big idea. We decided to build an igloo. I know it might seem hard, but it was really easy. We got all the supplies including a bucket and a shovel to get the snow we needed. Then we started shaping them into a square type shape. After we did that, we started to build it. It took us forever but we finally did it.

The igloo came out good and we really liked it. Unfortunately, it was getting dark out and we needed to go to bed because there was school tomorrow. Everyone went inside. We took off all of our outside gear, changed into some comfortable clothes, and went off to bed. That day was the best day all winter. I would definitely do it again.

