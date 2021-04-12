Do you know which way to walk down the road?

DEVILS LAKE - Recently I had a very interesting message from a concerned citizen in Devils Lake. She asked me to write an article addressing the topic of telling people the correct was to walk down the street. In her call she said that she had been driving down the street several times and people will be walking toward her car and she has been afraid several times that she would hit them.

Now, my initial thought was, I really don’t know what I would write about this particular topic, but then I thought, well I can look into it because when I really got right down to it, I didn’t really know the logical question to that answer and I myself like to go walking in the city on a nice sunny day. So here is what I found out….

The rule of thumb is….if there is no sidewalk where you're walking, walk on the side of the road where you'll be facing oncoming traffic. That means that if cars drive on the right side of the road, as they do in North America, you should walk on the left. BUT, this doesn’t mean you should walk in the road itself, you should be careful and stay off the road. If there is no sidewalk, stay on the grass.

Cyclers, here is a tip for you, alert you are approaching pedestrians on the road by yelling “passing on your left (or right)!” Runners should signal their approach in a similar manner. Remember, Cyclists aren’t as much of a danger as cars, but they’re moving quickly and can still break pedestrians’ bones or give concussions, so be aware.

If you are out walking, wear a bright color so people can see you. If you are walking at night, wear a reflective vest or something else that is reflective. Remember, people driving aren’t usually anticipating people to be out walking after dark. Also, take extra precautions at dawn and dusk; drivers may have the sun in their eyes during this time.

If you listen to music while you are out walking, don’t blast it so loud that you can’t hear what is going on around you.

And my final tip for you for the day, be mindful when crossing a street. At intersections with stoplights, best wait until the pedestrian crossing light turns on.

Now get out there and enjoy the fresh air!

