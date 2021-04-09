2021: Kid's Section The Power of Positivity

"Izhavel"

Have you ever put into consideration the real power of positivity? I think we have all learned what a positive mindset is and the outcome it can have. Having a positive mindset helps to reduce stress, depression, and anxiety. Scientists have studied that people who exhibit positivity have a longer life-span than those who didn’t. Those who practice positivity also have a better well-being.

Being an optimistic person also helps you to look at the good in life instead of being down in the dumps of how miserable and depressing it is. Just take a moment to look all around you and appreciate the wonderful things in your life. Your family that loves and cares for you, your friends who love the type of person that you are, your pets that give you happiness, and your very life that you have.

When we engage in positive thinking, it decreases the cortisol in our brain and makes us feel like a better person. The result of this makes you happy, calmer, less stressed, and to have more of an emotional stability. Being positive is powerful and very efficient. Why would you want to spend all your time being a pessimistic person, and in turn be anxious, depressed and stressed, instead of being optimistic and being less anxious, less depressed, and less stressed?

Being positive is not that hard. All you need to do is to look at the beauty in life and in yourself. That’s it, and that’s all it has ever been. So I encourage you all,

To Think Positive.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

