April 6 Is National Caramel Corn Day.

Lighten Up, Spring Clean

Snacks that satisfy without sacrificing taste

Simple Snack Tips

*Herbs & spices are an easy way to flavor popcorn without adding fat or calories--add a dash and you're done (Dilly Lemon Munch). Some spices, like ginger or turmeric, have other health benefits making it a tasty way to slip extra nutrients into your daily diet (Ginger Turmeric Popcorn).

* Nutritional yeast is a vegan staple that adds a complex, cheesy, nutty flavor with less fat (Nacho Mamma's Popcorn).

*Kale is green leafy vegetable, full of vitamins and nutrients. It has a mild, subtle flavor and goes great with whole-grain popcorn, a dash of sea salt and lime juice (Kale Lime Popcorn).

*Whole grains contains fiber. They take longer to chew, slow digestion, and make you feel full longer (popcorn).

Popcorn Strawberry Bars

Ingredients

4 cups popped popcorn

2 cups flour

1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, cut into pieces

1 egg white

1 (10 oz.) jar strawberry preserves

1 cups chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9 x 13-inch pan; set aside.

Process flour and confectioners’ sugar in food processor several seconds. Add butter and process until dough comes together.

Press mixture evenly into prepared pan. Lightly brush egg white on top of the mixture. Bake 25 minutes, or until golden.

Immediately spread preserves evenly over warm crust. Press popcorn into preserves; let cool.

Melt chocolate chips in small zip lock freezer bag. Heat in microwave 30 seconds, or until melted.

Snip corner of bag and drizzle chocolate over cooled popcorn.

Cool and cut into bars.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal.

