The Last Word

I have been following the story of Alexei Nalvany.

Nalvany is a political activist in Russia. In August last year, the United States, United Kindgom, and European Union imposed sanctions on senior Russian officials, believing that Nalvany was poisoned at the command of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Federal Security Service.

After being medically evacuated, Nalvany recovered in Germany. However, when he returned to Russia in January of this year, he was immediately arrested and imprisoned.

During a court appearance on February 20, Nalvany was asked to give his last word in his own defense. His speech is intriguing.

“The fact is that I am a believer, which, in general, rather serves as an example of constant ridicule because mostly, people are atheists- I myself was quite militant. But now, I am a believer, and it helps me a lot in my work… because there is a book in which is written what needs to be done in each situation.”

In his last word, Nalvany talks about Truth.

“For whom the Truth is- he will win,” he said, pleading his cause, “Do not be afraid of people who are trying to achieve the Truth.”

His last word is both inspiring and challenging. Am I on the side of Truth?

Jesus too spoke of Truth on trial: “For this purpose I have come into the world- to bear witness to the Truth. Everyone who is of the Truth listens to my voice.” Pilate despondently replies, “What is Truth?”

It was Jesus’ last word on trial.

Nalvany noted in his last word, “The system tries to tell people who hunger and thirst for righteousness, ‘You are alone. You are a loner.’ The loneliness thing is very important because it is a goal of power. Well, by the way, one of the great philosophers, by the name of Luna Lovegood, said something about this. She told Harry Potter, ‘It is important not to feel lonely because in the place of Voldemort, I would really like you to feel lonely.’ Of course, of course, our Voldemort in the palace [Putin], he wants this too.”

But the Good News is that we are never alone because Jesus stood alone to bear witness to the Truth. When He stood alone, and uttered His last word, it was so that you and I and every believer would never have to stand alone when we stand in Truth.

On the very last page of the Bible, after the story has been told and the Truth has been proclaimed, Jesus has the final last word.

He says, “These words are trustworthy and true…and behold, I am coming soon.”

On this Good Friday, are you standing on the Truth as revealed by Jesus? Are you listening to His voice- His last word? He said His whole purpose in coming was to bear witness to the Truth- that man is a great sinner in need of a great Savior.

“I am the Way and the Truth and the Life,” Jesus said, “and no one comes to the Father except through me.”

Let your last word be, “Lord, I come,” and you will never have to stand alone.

