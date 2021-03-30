North Dakota Outdoors: Spring turkey tags

Doug Leier

If you drew a spring turkey license and haven’t received the tag in the mail yet, it could be because you haven’t purchased a new general game and habitat license or combination license for the 2021 hunting seasons.

The general game and habitat license is required for pretty much all hunting of game species in North Dakota. This requirement became law in the 1960s, but the transition to electronic licensing and all-electronic applications now allows the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to verify that a lottery license holder also has the required general game license before sending the turkey, moose, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, pronghorn or swan tag.

For spring turkey hunters preparing for the opener April 10, there is a bit of a sense of urgency for securing the proper licenses in time for Game and Fish to get the tag out before the season opens.

For everyone else, right now is also a good time for all hunters and anglers to purchase their 2021-22 licenses, as new licenses are required starting April 1.

Licenses can be purchased online at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Once the license is processed, users will have the option to print a hard copy and/or download the license to a smart phone or mobile device, which is helpful when asked to show proof of license while hunting or fishing in rural areas that lack cellular service.

Licenses can also be purchased at vendor locations throughout the state, or by calling 800-406-6409. The Game and Fish website also has a listing of the retail vendor locations in the state.

The 2021 small game, fishing and furbearer licenses are effective April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Game and Fish Notes

Local clubs or communities interested in receiving a grant to support a high school trap shooting team must have the application in before April 1. Existing teams that have received a grant in the past are not eligible.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department offers a grant of up to $1,000, with funds designed to purchase gear such as eye and hearing protection, vests, shell bags and magnetic barrel rests.

Interested applicants can print out the high school trap league grant application online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

For more information, contact Marty Egeland, Game and Fish Department education supervisor, at 328-6612, or email megeland@nd.gov.

The North Dakota Game Wardens Association and the Ray Goetz Memorial Fund are sponsoring scholarships for graduating high school seniors or current higher education students interested in majoring in wildlife law enforcement or a related field.

Applicants must be North Dakota residents, be in good academic standing and have an interest in wildlife law enforcement or a related field. Scholarships will be awarded in fall upon proof of enrollment.

Applications are available by contacting the North Dakota Game Warden’s Association, ndgamewardens@gmail.com. Applications must be received no later than May 31.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

