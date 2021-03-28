For We Cannot But Speak

Sarah Dixon Young

I have noticed a recurring theme as I sit and talk with other Christians.

“I want my kids to have the same peace I have when I go through troubles.”

“I remember the college kids who told me about Jesus- me! A drunk living under a bridge- and so I know I have to tell everyone I meet. There’s no one so lost that Jesus can’t save him.”

“My sisters and brother don’t always want to hear it, but I always want to tell them about my journey and how I have come to know who Jesus is and what He has done for me.”

We lament together over the friends, co-workers, and family members who don’t understand the limitless treasure of knowing Christ. We pray together for the obstacles to be cleared out of the way so that the light of Christ can shine into the darkness.

And the world says we should keep it to ourselves.

When the religious leaders of Jesus’ day told the disciples to stop talking to people about Jesus, Peter and John replied, “We cannot but speak of what we have seen and heard.”

That same truth echoes from the hearts and mouths of disciples today. We must tell others about what Jesus is doing. We have seen and heard the difference He is making in our lives, in the lives of (former) addicts we know, in the lives of (former) naughty children, in the lives of people in our churches. Jesus changes us, makes us new, and we can’t keep that to ourselves.

We should not keep that to ourselves.

One day, someone called me for a ride to the store, and I took her. I talked to her about Jesus bringing peace even in the midst of the craziness of covid, but I didn’t want to be offensive. Actions speak louder than words, right? So I didn’t push it.

I later talked with a Christian brother about.

“I didn’t want to offend her,” I said.

“Offend her?” he said, “If the Truth offends her, that is not up to you. It is only up to you to share the Truth.”

People need to see our loving actions and hear our truthful words. We cannot let timidity get in the way.

The Apostle Thomas was offended the first time the other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord.”

He wouldn’t believe them.

However, when Jesus appeared and satisfied Thomas’s doubts, Thomas couldn’t help speaking out: “My Lord and my God.”

Meeting the risen Christ demands testimony.

Easter is coming soon, when we commemorate the resurrection of Jesus. Jesus’ last earthly words to His disciples commanded them to “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…”

We must go and tell!

