The lake level was 658.8; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 58 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.7 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Austin Culberson won the two-day FLW Wild Card Tournament last Saturday with eight bass weighing 25.90 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures along rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits in backs of coves and topwater lures along main lake docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs around docks with brush 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Good on topwater lures when fish are surfacing.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Fishing is slow for all species.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits and stickbaits along windy points and around docks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 10 to 18 feet deep. White bass: Good on Alabama rigs with small swimbaits along windy points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 8 to 10 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on Roostertails and topwater chuggers with jig trailers along points. Catfish: Fair on shad and chicken parts.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on buzz baits and Whopper Ploppers in the mornings, spinnerbaits along windy banks and finesse jigs along channel swing banks. Crappie: Excellent shooting jigs under main lake docks or casting small swimbaits along front ends of main lake docks. White bass: Good on spinners and small swimbaits along windy banks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on jigs 8 to 15 feet deep in brush. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 feet deep around shad schools. White bass: Good on spinners and jigs on the upper end.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on jigs and shaky head worms along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks for fish suspended 4 to 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on spinners and crankbaits along rocky points.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.