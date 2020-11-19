Entering their sixth straight tournament, No. 3 Langdon/Edmore/Munich showed its experience on the big stage early, sweeping Kenmare 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-22) to advance to state semifinals tomorrow.

The Cardinals would find themselves down by as many as six point in the first set, with the Honkers on the brink of breaking the 20 point margin. However, L/E/M would go on a 12-0 to not only take back the lead, but win the set as well. The effort was led off by senior middle hitter Lexis Olson in the middle and junior outside hitter Morgan Freije on the outside.



On the defensive end, the Cardinals saw senior outside hitter Kylee Lowery charge the effort, recording 17 digs in three blocks in the finish. In the first set, Lowery would pick up all three blocks. Freije also played a major role on the defensive end, recording 12 digs for L/E/M

In the second set, the Cardinals would power out to build a nine point lead late and take the second set 25-17. The Honkers did have a rise in the third set as they would cutdown the Cardinals lead. They were led off on the offensive front by sophomore middle hitter Brenna Stroklund who finished with a team high 15 kills.

In the third set it remained close throughout. Stroklund would duel with Olson for the score advantage, but an aiding front line effort from freshman outside hitter Cora Badding and lockdown service from Freije and sophomore outside hitter Halle Jabs, would eek out a 25-22 set win for the sweep and advancement.

Olson would lead the offensive effort with 14 kills alongside 16 digs. Freije would finish with nine kills and a team high six aces. Badding would follow with eight kills and Jabs would put up a second best tally at the service line with three aces. Freshman setter Jalynn Swanson would finish with 27 assists.

On Kenmare's end, Megan Zimmer would put up a second best killing tally of 10 kills and a second best digging tally of 10 digs. Sierra Skar would lead the defensive effort with 11 digs. The Honkers will face Flasher tomorrow in consolation semifinals.

L/E/M will face Thompson tomorrow in state semifinals at 4 p.m. This will be the third time this season the Cardinals have faced off against the Tommies. In their first meeting in September, the Tommies ousted the Cardinals in five sets. In their second meeting at Langdon, the Cardinals would defeat the Tommies 3-1.

Thompson defeated Flasher 3-0 in the first quarterfinals game of the day.

