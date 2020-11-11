Lakers and Indians chosen among the best of their district tournaments

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 FIRST TEAM

-Camdenton junior Grant Thompson

-Camdenton senior Ian Kirby-Gibson

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 SECOND TEAM

-Camdenton sophomore Caden Kowal

-Camdenton junior Max Thoenen

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Camdenton junior Grant Thompson

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 5 FIRST TEAM

-Osage senior Anthony Alberti

-Osage senior Joshua Cooper

-Osage senior Ryan Watson

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 5 SECOND TEAM

-Osage junior Christopher Boyd

-Osage sophomore Nate Evans