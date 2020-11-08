Macks Creek and Climax Springs set out for the final show of the year on Saturday. Gans Creek in Columbia was the site for the Class 1 state meet where a total of 176 boys and 165 girls stepped up to the starting line.

Macks Creek and Climax Springs set out for the final show of the year on Saturday.

Gans Creek in Columbia was the site for the Class 1 state meet where a total of 176 boys and 165 girls stepped up to the starting line. There were four Pirates and a pair of Cougars amongst the pack all vying for a state championship or All-State recognition and a medal.

The Macks Creek boys were paced by freshman Caleb Phillips who crossed the finish line in 56th place with a time of 18:50.3. His fellow freshman teammate Kyler Gabriel finished 23rd with a time of 20:32.6. The Climax Springs boys were led by sophomore Gesse Smith who earned 71st with a time of 19:16.8 and his senior teammate Cole Smith was not too far behind him placing 75th at 19:23.9.

Meanwhile, Macks Creek junior Adriana Mayer placed 48th for the Pirate girls with a time of 23:49.3. The Pirates also had junior Molly Phillips racing on Saturday and she finished 163rd with a time of 38:27.3.