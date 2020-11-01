The fifth-seeded Tigers made the trek to the Kansas City area to take on No. 4 St. Michael the Archangel in Lee's Summit for the first round of the Class 2 District 7 playoffs and the Guardians built a 35-0 lead by halftime that turned into a 42-7 win.

Versailles faced an uphill battle Friday night.

The fifth-seeded Tigers made the trek to the Kansas City area to take on No. 4 St. Michael the Archangel in Lee's Summit for the first round of the Class 2 District 7 playoffs and the Guardians built a 35-0 lead by halftime that turned into a 42-7 win.

St. Michael's Ellis Edwards helped make that happen with four total touchdowns on the night.

It began with a 9-yard touchdown run just over two minutes into the game and he went on to add a 1-yard run and 11-yard run to his touchdown totals along with a 57-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Dillon Zaun. Zaun also ran in a 1-yard score and found John Morris on a 16-yard strike. Zaun finished 6-10 for 126 passing yards, Edwards rushed 13 times for 147 yards and the Guardians finished with 330 total yards of offense overall.

Versailles put together a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that culminated in a 15-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Adam Radcliff to senior receiver Michael Bell.

Radcliff completed nine of his 16 passes for 47 yards and five of those passes went to Bell who finished with 34 receiving yards on the night. Meanwhile, junior Kole Viebrock added two catches for 12 yards and the Tigers were led on the ground by senior Max Coleman who rushed 11 times for 72 yards while Radcliff totaled 60 rushing yards on 15 carries. Versailles finished with 181 yards of offense overall.

St. Michael the Archangel moves on to the district semifinals at top-seeded Butler next week and Versailles finishes its season at 0-6 after four games were previously cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.