Salisbury made its second step toward defending its Class 1 state softball title Thursday.

Cayden Stapleton had much to do with that accomplishment.

The senior catcher deposited a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence during he first plate appearance for a 2-run homer, ripped a run-scoring double in the third and Stapleton led the Lady Panthers to a 5-1 sectional playoff triumph on the road against Silex.

“We are excited to have won this game. After a rough first inning we settled down. The girls played well defensively and we're excited to keep our season going and taking another step toward our goal,” Salisbury first year head softball coach Kathryn Bachtel said. “These girls have done a tremendous job this season. We lost five seniors from last year's state championship team and there are some people wondering how this year's team would be. The girls this year have really stepped up and played well, having faith coming from us coaches, their families and fans.”

On tap for Salisbury(20-6) is a home date Saturday against Leeton (20-3) in the quarterfinals. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. Leeton knocked off Harrisburg 12-3 in its sectional game.

After serving as an assistant coach for three years and into her first campaign at the helm, Bachtel has continued the school's rich softball program by guiding Salisbury to its fourth consecutive season garnering at least 20 wins, and seventh of the last eight years. The Lady Panthers program also has won seven straight district championships.

“I think this is just tradition, and the girls as they grow up reaching high school know about the school's softball history and the kind of work it takes for it to be as successful as it has been for many years. I'm an alumni of Salisbury (2002 graduate) and the softball program so I know it takes faith in your teammates, even in your bench, and in your coaches in working to have a strong ethic and building a strong foundation with a team every season,” Salisbury coach Bachtel said.

Stapleton's RBI double in the third to bring home Kloe Wyatt was matched by sophomore Kate Kottman's two-out double later that inning, allowing Stapleton to touch home plate that extended the Lady Panthers lead to 4-1. Salisbury also scored in the fifth.

Stapleton got on base four times while going 2-2 with 3 RBIs and one of her two walks was intentional to pace the offense.

Despite missing 10 games while being quarantined for having been in contact with someone that tested positive for COVID, Stapleton has been Salisbury's team leader this 2020 fall season. She's batting .659 with 17 RBIs in 14 games played.

“Cayden is our staple. She had a great game, and since she came out of her quarantine she's been on fire these past five games,” Bachtel said. “Cayden also caught another great game for us. She does a good job calming Jaden's (Howard) nerves when she has trouble with her pitches, and is looked upon by the team as their leader.”

Junior Rachel Fessler went 2-for-3 at the plate Thursday.Wyatt also ended up reaching base four times drawing three walks, singled, and she scored three runs.

Silex(16-7) tallied its only run in the first when Salisbury sophomore pitcher Jaden Howard had difficulty locating her deliveries. The southpaw hurler walked a couple of batters when Hall of Silex singled and a run was scored on an error on the play.

“Jaden had some trouble with her pitches in the first inning. When you face new umpires sometimes it takes a pitcher a little while to find the right strike zone, and I think that had something to do with her struggle,” coach Bachtel said. “After the first inning, she was able to settle down her nerves and learned where she needed to throw to hit her spots.”

Howard finished the outing yielding just three hits, and she walked six batters and struck out six.

Losing pitcher Taylor Howard gave up six hits and walks, and she fanned seven.