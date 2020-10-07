Macks Creek met Humansville Tuesday night for its home finale of the fall schedule and the Pirates were unable to finish a rally in an 8-4 loss to the Tigers.

Macks Creek initially led 1-0 after scoring a run in the third inning, but Humansville took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the second and added three more runs each in the sixth and seventh to create the cushion. The Pirates plated three runs in the seventh before running out of outs.

“We were a little sluggish offensively and had chances before the seventh, but were unable to get anything going,” Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. “In the seventh, we were finally able to get runners on and across the plate and increase the pressure on them defensively.”

Macks Creek did this while collecting just three hits on the night, but drawing a season-high six walks. A trio of Pirates were also beaned to allow baserunners to get on. Trever Smith posted a pair of hits and rove in a run for Macks Creek while Grant English hit an RBI single.

On the mound, English (0-4) pitched six innings and allowed five runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks while striking out a season and career high 16 batters. Dakota Willis pitched the seventh and allowed three unearned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking one.

Macks Creek (0-12) will visit Humansville on Thursday at 5 p.m. and wrap up the season at Crocker on Friday with first pitch scheduled for the same time.