





The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team was far from perfect Thursday night at home against the New Bloomfield Wildcats.

But it was good enough on this night as the Panthers led the Wildcats from start to finish for a 10-3 victory.

While the win improved Prairie Home’s record to 5-7 overall, head coach Trever Huth said the boys started off the game really well by throwing strikes and scoring runs early. "We fought through a couple errors but we did enough to beat a good New Bloomfield team,"Huth said. "We have some good momentum moving into the conference tournament."

Putting up eight runs in the first-four innings was momentum enough for the Panthers. But that’s exactly what happened as Prairie Home led 3-0 after one, 5-0 after three and 8-0 after four. However, over the final-three innings, New Bloomfield outscored Prairie Home 3-2.

Dillon Alpers picked up the win for Prairie Home while Saleny took the loss for New Bloomfield. Alpers pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up just three walks while striking out three batters. Blane Petsel then came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. Then, to finish the game, Peyton Pitts pitched one inning and surrendered one run on two hits with one strikeout.

Senior Jason Burnett led the hitting attack in the game for Prairie Home with two singles, one double, one triple and two RBIs. Petsel finished the game with two singles while Hunter Shuffield added one single and two RBIs, Alpers with one single and one RBI, Garrison Parkhurst with one single and Talon Benne and Ryan Small each with one RBI.

For New Bloomfield, Jordan doubled while Schuster and Meyer added one single and one RBI and Saleny with one single.