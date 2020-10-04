





Three personal bests and one personal record highlighted the Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams performance Thursday in the Moberly Invitational.

Although neither squad had enough runners to score as a team, head coach Melissa Baker said the kids really enjoyed the meet. "They all improved their times from the Oak Grove meet, and we even had new personal records," Baker said. "Hailee Williams ran a new PR. Our runners are improving and we have two full weeks to train so we can peak at conference and then districts."

For the Boonville girls, who just recently captured its first-ever first place finish in the Oak Grove Invitational, they had two personal bests in the meet with Hailee Williams finishing in 25th place with a personal best time of 24:03 and Jordan Birk placing 67th overall with a personal best time of 30:27. Emily Gibson also finished in the 36th out of 71 runners in a time of 24:41.

As for the Boonville boys, Brayden McFarland finished 37th out of 82 runners in 21:00 while Hayden Williams placed 44th overall with a personal record time of 21:27 and Hayden Alley in 64th place with a season best time of 23:32.

Antonio Rivera of Moberly had the winning time for the boys in 17:21.28 while Alexandra Volkart of Southern Boone turned in the fastest time for the girls in 19:16.29.

The Kirksville boys finished first in the team competition with 58 points while Moberly placed second with 62 points and Monroe City third with 123 points. For the girls, Southern Boone captured first with 59 points. Moberly finished second with 81 points, followed by Salisbury with 82, Monroe City92, Kirksville 94, Marion County 117 and Highland 128.

For the New Franklin girls, Mallori Burnett finished 35th in a time of 24:34 while Douglass Creason placed 36th for the boys in 21:00 and Logan Pierce 77th in a time of 26:16.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said this was the first meet in over a week, and it was nice to get the athletes out there racing again. "There were a lot of bigger schools in attendance, so we certainly had all the competition we needed,"Quest said. "At this point in the season, it really is important that our athletes come to compete every meet. Douglass Creason may have had his best race of the year so far. Facing some tough competition, Douglass ran one of his better times of the year. Mallori Burnett has been showing a lot of consistently lately, and ran a wonderful race as well."

In the middle school race, LSE coach Becky Eckerle said most of the kids PR’d and they just ran a great race. "They came out strong and were able to maintain their pace," Eckerle said. "We have talked a lot about running form and how they need to make sure they keep their stride when they start to get tired. Overall. I am pleased with how they ran and the effort they put into this race. We have made some great improvements so far this season."

For the LSE boys cross-country team, Will Schenck finished 33rd overall in a time of 13:04 while Jeremy Birk placed 62nd overall in 14:15.88, Jack Hamblen 105th in 16:33.63 and Ziaha Evans 113th in 17:04.99.

Eckerle said Schenck’s time was a little over a minute better than what he ran on Wednesday in Oak Grove. She said Birk has cut time each race and is looking strong. "He can find his spot and maintain the whole race," Eckerle said. "Jack ran his best race. He took three minutes off his time from our home meet and ran a solid race. He found a spot in the middle of the pack and was able to maintain the whole race."

As for the LSE girls, Olivia Dilse turned in the fastest time by placing 24th out of 101 runners in 14:10.84. Lillian Newham finished 32nd overall in 14:48.46 while Raven Taylor placed 49th in 15:31.90 and Hillary James in 80th place in 17:55.48.

Eckerle said Dilse medaled and shaved about 30 seconds off her best time. "She really pushed herself and continues to improve every meet,"Eckerle said. "Lillian, Raven and Hillary all came out with a PR. Hillary shaved about 1:10 off her best time and her form looked solid. Lillian was able to shave about 30 seconds off her best time, while Raven took a little over a minute off her best time. Iam proud of the girls and the improvements they have already made this season."

For the New Franklin middle school cross-country team, Lilly Chitwood finished 22nd overall in a time of 14:09 while Lydia Burnett placed 91st overall in 19:06.

As for the New Franklin boys, Landon Shaw led the Bulldogs with a 46th place finish in a time of 13:37. Lane Hackman placed 48th in 13:42, followed by Caden Schlotzhauer in 64th place in 14:18, Xander McGruder in 81st place in 14:51, Cooper McGruder in 97th place in 16:03, Braden Peek in 102nd place in 16:13 and Nolan McGowan in 104th place in 16:21.

Quest said with 100 boys and 100 girls in the races, this was probably the biggest meet these middle school athletes will participate in. "We are nearing the end of the season, and it’s been great to see each of these runners get better throughout the year," Quest said. "Our top place middle school athlete and our only medal winner of the day was Lilly Chitwood. She really is a phenomenal runner, and Iam excited to see her progress throughout her career."

Samantha Sharp of Brookfield had the fastest time for the girls in 11:20.18 while Brian Burns of Southern Boone turned in the fastest time for the boys in the middle school race in 10:59.30.