Chuck Embree @MMIsports

Saturday

Sep 19, 2020 at 8:32 AM


Compiled by Chuck Embree


Moberly Monitor-Index


North Central Missouri


NCMCAll


Moberly1-04-0


Hannibal1-03-0


Mexico1-01-2


Kirksville0-13-1


Marshall0-11-3


Fulton0-10-4


Sept. 18 Results


Moberly 27, Kirksville 0


Hannibal 56, Fulton 19


Mexico 28, Marshall 20


Sept.25 Games


Moberly at Fulton


Hannibal at Mexico


Kirksville at Marshall


Lewis &Clark


LCCAll


Westran3-04-0


Marceline3-03-1


Harrisburg2-12-2


Paris2-22-2


Fayette1-12-2


Knox Co.1-31-3


Scotland Co.0-40-4


Salisbury0-40-4


Sept. 18 Results


Westran 24, Harrisburg 22


Knox County 26, Paris 18


Carrollton 47, Salisbury 13


Marceline 27, Fayette 0


Highland 32, Scotland County 26


Sept.25 Games


Fayette at Westran


Scotland County at Salisbury


Marceline at Paris


Knox County at Harrisburg


Clarence Cannon


CCCAll


Palmyra1-04-0


Centralia2-03-0


Clark County2-03-1


Monroe City1-13-1


Macon-0-2


Highland0-12-1


Brookfield0-22-2


South Shelby0-20-4


Sept. 18 Results


Centralia 18, Monroe City 0


Palmyra 24, Brookfield 6


Clark County 50, S. Shelby 0


Macon did not play


Sept.25 Games


Clark County at Centralia


Brookfield at Macon


Monroe City at Palmyra


Highland at South Shelby


Eastern Missouri


EMCAll


Bowling Green2-02-2


South Callaway2-12-2


Clopton2-12-1


North Callaway2-12-1


Montgomery Co.2-12-2


Wright City1-13-1


Mark Twain1-11-1


Van-Far0-10-1


Louisiana0-40-4


Sept. 18 Results


N. Callaway 45, Van-Far 0


Clopton 27, Louisiana 6


Montgom Co.41, S. Callaway 20


Bowling Green 54, Wright City 0


Sept. 19: Mark Twain at MO Military Acad


Sept.25 Games


Mark Twain at Bowling Green


Clopton at S. Callaway


Van-Far at Louisiana


Wright City at Montgomery Co.


Strafford at N. Callaway