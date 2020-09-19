The pursuit was intense, the gaps were filled and the quarterback was rushed.

Chalk up a victory to the Moberly defense.

In a matchup of undefeated teams within the North Central Missouri Conference, Moberly held Kirksville to less than half of its average rushing total, picked off three passes, and the Spartans kept the Tigers from scoring five times inside the red zone.

The result was a Moberly recipe for success in a convincing 27-0 homecoming victory Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium.

"We knew Kirksville has a great team this year and this made it all the more exciting for us to play them on our homecoming. We prepared very hard for this game, and winning it on this such occasion makes it a big deal for us," Moberly senior tight end and linebacker Jacksyn Miller said. "Our defensive pressure up front was good and our D-backs played well. It took a lot of effort on both sides of the football to accomplish what we did against Kirksville."

The Spartans (4-0, 1-0 NCMC) held the Tigers to about 220 total yards of offense, roughly 160 shy of Kirksville's season average.

"Moberly did a nice job of taking away some of our bubble stuff. Physically, their kids up front did an awesome job at the line of scrimmage and hurried us. No. 75 for them (Andrew Huff) was really tough on us at the line. We could not handle him very well, and their defensive backs covered us well," Tigers coach Kevin Krietemeyer said. "Coach McDowell has been doing such a great job with Moberly's program. That was a good football team we just played."

Moberly senior Jack Davidson returned to the field after sustaining an injury on Sept. 5 to his collar bone area and had rushing touchdowns in each of the first two quarters.

Senior quarterback Dominic Stoneking ran the ball in from the 2 with 8:45 left in the third quarter and provided 76 rushing yards on the night. Stoneking also connected with Miller for a remarkable 8-yard touchdown catch with 4:23 remaining in the game, which capped an 88-yard scoring drive that ate 7:42 off the clock.

Stoneking threw for 108 yards on 6-for-11 passing, and he was picked off once by Kirksville's Noah Copeland.

Kirksville junior quarterback Jaden Ballinger completed 13 of 30 passes for 96 yards and three interceptions.

Stoneking, Jonah Black and Té Jon Mozee of Moberly came down with the picks. Mozee made a one-hand grab of Ballinger's throw while being sandwiched between a pair of Tiger receivers.

"Kirksville has a different offensive attack than what they had last year in that they are a little bit more run-oriented this year. They did a good job of running the football, and we responded defensively with a bend-but-do-not-break response. Our guys did a good job of rallying to the football, and we did things just right when it was needed," McDowell said. "Our defensive secondary did a nice job with their coverage, and sticking to our game plan. The three picks we got were huge obviously as it put us into good field situations for our offense."

After rushing for nearly 250 yards in each of their first three outings, Kirksville (3-1, 0-1 NCMC) was held to 131 against the Spartans. Junior running back Landon Yardley carried the ball 14 times for 75 yards, but three of his rushes accounted for 54 yards. Ballinger scrambled for 42 yards on 10 carries.

"We had the football inside the 10 twice but came up empty. We put together two other really good offensive drives having the momentum going for us but we turned it over," Kirksville coach Krietemeyer said. "I did not do a very good job putting our kids into a situation to be more successful. I feel bad that there were some play calls made by me that were not good ones and it hurt our team. Our kids played extremely hard, but we got beat by a better team tonight. I imagine the two of us will be placed in the same district, and I'm hoping we will get to see them again later this season."