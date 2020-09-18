Efforts by Hickman football to find a new opponent for Friday night on short notice were unsuccessful, head coach Cedric Alvis confirmed Friday afternoon.

Hickman was forced to look for an alternate opponent with just over one day to spare after Battle canceled the originally scheduled Columbia Public Schools crosstown rivalry game between the two schools due to a member of the Spartans’ program testing positive for COVID-19.

"About 1 p.m. this afternoon, that’s when it became apparent that it wasn’t going to work out for us," Alvis said of the Kewpies’ attempt to find another team to play. "So we let the officials and game personnel know that the game wasn’t going to be held. … Letting (the players) know that they’re not going to play was pretty tough, but it’s something we’ve been facing this entire summer.

"I’ve reminded them at every chance I’ve had that at any point this could be taken away from us."

Battle athletic director Alex Huck said he became aware of the positive test late Wednesday night. The crosstown game was called off Thursday morning.

Battle is working with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services through "the appropriate protocols with regard to positive test results and close contact tracing," the school wrote in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Hickman picked up its first win last week with a 52-27 romp over Capital City to improve to 1-2 on the season, while Battle stands at 2-1 coming off a 41-19 loss at Helias.

Five of the eight Boone County teams had their Week 4 game impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Southern Boone, Hallsville and Tolton swapped in new opponents this week due to teams dropping out.

Friday’s matchup between Hickman and Battle, which was to be played at Hickman, would have been the first meeting between CPS football teams in the newly formed Central Missouri Activities Conference.

The next CMAC meeting between CPS schools is slated for Oct. 9 between Battle and Rock Bridge.

Battle canceled practices indefinitely starting Thursday, and a decision hasn’t been made yet on the possibility of the team competing next week. The Spartans have an open date next Friday due to a previous cancellation against Crete-Monee from Illinois.

Hickman is scheduled to continue its CMAC schedule at winless Smith-Cotton next Friday.

"In terms of next week, it’s a two-for-one special," Alvis said. "I can drive down to Jefferson City tonight and watch Jeff City against Smith-Cotton. We play Smith-Cotton next week and (Jefferson City) the following week.

"It sucks, but there’s a silver lining in everything."