A season like no other demands coverage more creative than ever before.

As Missouri football begins its 10-game, Southeastern Conference-only schedule against No. 2 Alabama next weekend, it only feels right to give a sneak peek of the Columbia Daily Tribune’s plans to cover Tigers football during this pandemic.

As made apparent by the byline of this column, my name is Eric Blum, and I’m starting my second season as the Mizzou athletics beat writer for this newspaper.

The past 14 months on the Mizzou beat have been a blast.

But to be honest, I don’t yet know what a "normal" year covering MU football is like.

2019 was far from consistent or status quo in any sense for the program. On the field, there was a season-opening loss at Wyoming, then five straight wins, then five straight losses before a finale victory over Arkansas, where most of the focus was on whether Barry Odom had coached his last game for the Tigers — win or lose.

(He had).

Then there were the ongoing NCAA sanctions, with Missouri officially appealing the penalties the week of SEC Media Days in mid-July, only for a decision to be made public 72 hours before the Tigers’ season finale during Thanksgiving Week.

Longtime Missouri athletics media liaison Chad Moller stated a few weeks ago on the Tribune’s Mizzou Sports Podcast that last year was one of the most unique Missouri football seasons he had witnessed in nearly 30 years with the athletic department.

Now that appears to be only an appetizer for 2020.

First-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz brings in a mostly new staff that is navigating the pandemic and the strongest call for social justice of my lifetime all at once.

You can’t justly cover the Tigers right now without having the awareness of health risks and each player’s platform as a Division I athlete.

All that said, getting back in the Memorial Stadium press box will feel long overdue.

Now for how my work on the beat will reach our loyal readers: I value both our online and print subscribers, and if you aren’t already a subscriber, please feel free to join what should be a crazy ride here.

Due to print deadlines in the late afternoon, any game that starts in the afternoon or evening is likely not to have full game coverage make Sunday’s print edition.

Coverage would then be in Monday’s edition, but available online as soon as possible.

Every Saturday there is a game this fall, the Tribune plans to publish an extensive game day preview, highlighted by an in-depth feature story.

In addition to stories and photos along the way, the Tribune will also strive to provide a weekly episode of the aforementioned Mizzou Sports Podcast provided through iTunes and on our website.

New to the Tribune this year are our connections within the USA Today Network, which has boots on the ground in all 14 SEC markets. These partners will be frequently featured in the pages of the Tribune as well as on the Mizzou Sports Podcast.

There will also be some network-wide weekly programming where beat writers from around the league talk about each week’s games and college sports as a whole.

Returning for its third year in the Tribune will be our Key Play feature, which runs every Tuesday in the Tribune, where we plan to break down the most important play from that previous weekend’s game and what it could mean for Missouri going forward.

Starting this weekend and throughout this coming week, we will be rolling out season preview coverage online and as part of our daily sports section.

I have no idea what college football will look like on a weekly or even daily basis. There, I wrote it.

But I plan to keep expecting the unexpected.

