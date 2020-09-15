Rolla offense stymied by West Plains and St. James comes up short in tough battle with Hermann

Rolla offense stymied by West Plains

It was a tough night on offense for the Rolla Bulldogs.

Rolla hosted Ozark Conference foe West Plains Friday night and the Bulldogs were able to muster a single touchdown in a 43-7 loss to the undefeated Zizzers. Rolla trailed 27-0 at the break.

Rolla’s only touchdown of the night came on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Adam Hounsom to receiver Ike Hunter. Hounsom finished 9-21 for 70 yards and Gage Klossner was his top target for the night with five catches for 39 yards. Brock Lyle also caught two passes for eight yards. On the ground, the Bulldogs were paced by Ray Malachi and Hayden Fane who both galloped for 39 yards on 12 carries. Hounsom added 13 yards of his own on five rushes. A pair of fumbles did not help the cause for the Bulldogs, either.

It may have been a tough night defensively, but Ty Locklear was able to make some hits finishing with 15 total tackles while Gus Gremp added 10 of his own.

Rolla drops to 1-2 on the season and will try to reclaim some momentum with a trip to Hillcrest Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

St. James comes up short in tough battle with Hermann

St. James nearly tasted victory for the first time this season.

The Tigers played host to Hermann Friday night and nearly completed the comeback effort in a 22-15 loss to the Bearcats. Trailing 22-8 at halftime, the St. James defense shut down Hermann the rest of the night. The offense was able to put together a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers ultimately ran out of time.

St. James quarterback Preston Schmidt went 4-12 on the night for 110 yards and a touchdown to go with an interception. His touchdown pass found the hands of receiver Cody Wilfong who took the ball 59 yards to the house on his only catch of the night. Derek Skaggs had a 28-yard catch and Logan Sparks added a 20-yard reception of his own. The Tiger rushing attack was led by Levi Hutto who crossed the century mark, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Peyton Maylee also found some running room with 50 yards on three carries.

Zachary Achterberg had a big night defensively with 19 total tackles to lead St. James and Cody Deluca had 18 tackles while Dale Hinderhan finished with 17, both Maylee and James Altis added 14 and Wolfing contributed 10.

St. James (0-3) will be on the road at Owensville Friday night at 7 p.m.