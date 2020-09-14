





A fifth place team finish was achieved by both the Moberly varsity boys and girls cross country teams Saturday while participating at the Linn XC Invitational.

There were 18 schools posting a boys team score and a total of 140 runners in this 5k race, while the girls had 143 entries and 16 schools collecting team points.

Fatima High School emerged as the boys team champion with 66 points, and Capital City was 17 points behind them for second place. Hermann had 95 points for third place, Osage scored 178 and Moberly tallied 181.

The girls team champion was Southern Boone of Ashland with 83 points and Hermann finished second with 102. Third place went to Centralia with 135, Fatima had 141 and the Lady Spartans of Moberly scored 153 for fifth place.

The Spartan harriers are not scheduled to compete again until Sept. 26 when they get to run on the state championship course at Gans Creek Recreational Area at the Columbia XC Invitational.

Girl Results

Southern Boone freshman Alexandria Volkart had a winning time of 20 minutes, 3 seconds in the girls race and Owensville senior Mekayla Gibson was 24-seconds behind her for second place.

Top Moberly runner once again was sophomore Anna Rivera with her 13th place time of 21:55.

Freshman Chloé Ross completed the 5k course at 23:37 to finish 28th and her senior sister Isabella placed 32nd (23:59). Other Lady Spartan results were AriAnna Wilkey (37th, 24:02), Maggie Crist (64th, 25:23) and Malana Pence (126th, 32:00).

Boy Results

A Southern Boone runner also won the boys race Saturday as sophomore Connor Burns posted a time of 16:59 and Capital City freshman Keion Grieve was next at 17:03.

Moberly senior Antonio Rivera led the Spartans unit to the finish line with his 10th place time of 18:14, and junior rJoseph Patton placed 39th at 19:55.

Other Spartan boy results were Spencer Matheny (42nd, 20:02), Hyrum Rae (53rd, 20:29), Nick Faiella (66th, 20:46) and Edmond Roberts (87th, 21:42).