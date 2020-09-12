JEFFERSON CITY — Humility exists deep within Hickman’s running back quartet.

There’s not one of the four getting an oversized workload, or any yearning for more playing time.

The group of Keith Kelley, KeShawn Collins, Kayshun Prince and Deon Weston knows the team operates best when they’re selfless and work by committee.

That mentality pushed Hickman to its first victory of 2020 on Friday night, a 52-27 win over Capital City at Adkins Stadium that also served as Hickman’s first win as a member of the Central Missouri Activities Conference.

The Kewpies (1-2, 1-1 CMAC) posted 535 yards of total offense, 455 of which came on the ground. The aforementioned quartet picked up 423 of that yardage, or nearly 80%.

Collins led the way against the Cavaliers with 15 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown. Weston made the most of five carries for 147 yards and three scores, while Prince recorded 79 yards on 10 carries and Kelley had 42 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.

"It’s whoever’s eating out there, whoever is doing better, that’s who plays," Prince said. "And we won’t get down on that because we all eat. All the running backs, we are one."

"We all can run the ball for sure," Collins added. "That’s what I like about these people, for sure."

Capital City (0-3, 0-2 CMAC) scored first and traded the lead with Hickman throughout the game’s first 30 minutes.

By the time the CMAC matchup reached the middle of the third quarter, the rain that soaked mid-Missouri had stopped. That’s when the Kewpies found another gear and didn’t allow another point while scoring 29 of their own.

Capping off each of those four scoring drives was a rushing touchdown, one from each of the Hickman running-back quartet except Prince. Kewpies quarterback TJ Turner scampered through a hole on the right side of his offensive line for the game’s final touchdown.

"We’re really fortunate to have four running backs that we felt like could start for a lot of different teams. So it’s about finding something that they can do well and rotate. We know that it’s a committee thing.

"... We’re blessed that we have four talented running backs. And so, it’s really finding out who has the hot hand, who’s running the ball and trying to get them the rock."

The Hickman foursome backfield brigade has known each other as a unit since middle school. Collins went to Gentry, with the other three attending West, but knew they’d meet up at Hickman eventually.

"We’re all tight, we all hang out outside of school and we just got that bond," Kelley said of the Kewpies running backs. "... We all share, we all eat up. We all share the love. It’s not just one person and I feel like it’s better that way. We can rely on more people."

The quartet doesn’t have too many differences in terms of playing style. All four stand between 5-foot-9 and 5-11.

There’s a little more disparity in weight, with 50 pounds separating the lightest (Prince) from the heaviest (Kelley). Yet, all four showed against Capital City no matter their skill set, they can make the most of the playing time they’re given.

All four said no matter who’s succeeding, they’re just as happy for their teammates’ triumphs and their own.

"It’s pretty rare. Our first game, we didn’t know how to rotate our backs because there’s four of us. We’re not really used to that," Weston said. "Coming into this game, we practiced it and got used to the rotation. We’ll have two backs in and switch it to one back each time. So those (other) two backs can get breaks. It’s pretty neat."

Hickman scored only 39 points combined in its first two games of the season while still tweaking the synergy of its ground attack.

The Kewpies picked the right time to find their groove with their first crosstown rivalry game of the season next week against Battle at home. After that are two crucial CMAC matchups against Smith-Cotton and Jefferson City.

Even with the Kewpies scoring the most points they have under coach Cedric Alvis as a head coach in his third year at the helm, and the most overall since 2017, the four running backs know there’s still work to be done.

"Tonight is the first night that they were able to get a lot of things going," Alvis said of his running backs. "... Sky’s the limit. No matter if you play on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, if we can run the football, you have a chance to win games."

