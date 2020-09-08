Runners from Camdenton, Macks Creek, Osage and Versailles ran their first races of the season on Saturday and a few medals were picked up along the way.

Cross country season is back.

Runners from Camdenton, Macks Creek, Osage and Versailles ran their first races of the season on Saturday and a few medals were picked up along the way. Here is how each Lake area team fared amongst their respective fields:

CAMDENTON AND MACKS CREEK

Camdenton and Macks Creek began the season in Bolivar Saturday morning at the Richard Clark Invitational where runners from five different classes trekked the course at the city golf course. Overall, there were 293 boys and 213 girls in the field.

The Camdenton boys did not place as a team in Class 4, featuring four different runners. Benjamin Hauck led the way with a 19th place finish in Class 4 with a time of 18:56. Blake Roettgen earned 53rd at 22:04, Mason Dwiggins placed 67th at 28:52 and Alex Campbell earned 68th at 37:25.

The Camdenton girls finished fifth overall among seven Class 4 schools with 103 points while West Plains took the team title at 19 points. Cambrie Kowal was the top Laker on Saturday, placing eighth with a time of 20:40. Madelyn Coffelt placed 20th with a 22:37, Alexis Stroup placed 27th with a 23:15, Kylie Doyle was right behind her in 28th at 23:55, McKenna Demark earned 35th at 24:54, Ella Folks captured 37th at 25:16, Ava Canales placed 42nd at 26:40, Georgi Carolus finished 44th at 26:54 and Adrienne Hafley came in 53rd at 30:53.

The Macks Creek girls did not have a team finish in Class 1, as Liberal was the only school with enough runners to do so. Adriana Mayer finished 10th with a 26:52, Molly Phillips placed 14th at 30:05 and Chelsey Brown placed 19th at 34:16.

The Macks Creek boys did not have a team finish either. Caleb Phillips led the Pirates with an 11th place finish at 19:57 while Kyler Gabriel placed 27th at 21:50, Jose Cortez earned 28th at 22:19 and Grant English came in 31st at 22:40.

Camdenton races at Lebanon Saturday and the Pirates will be at Linn.

OSAGE AND VERSAILLES

School of the Osage and Versailles ran in the Jim Marshall Invitational on Saturday morning at Cole County Park. Schools were split up into large and small school divisions and both the Indians and Tigers competed amongst the small schools.

The Osage girls finished second as a team with 51 points, trailing only Fatima’s 41. Bayley Johnson led the way for Osage finishing third at 23:53 while Sara Wolf placed fourth at 24:10, Abby Maschhoff 17th at 26:54, Joscelynn Welch 18th at 27:25, Isabella Lopez 21st at 28:36 and Maya Miller 24th at 29:05.

The Osage boys captured fourth as a team and were led by Dylan Barnett’s eighth place finish at 20:01. John Markovitz was 13th at 20:23, Jaysen Groll 22nd at 21:19, Colin Misenheimer 26th at 21:32, Caden Wyrick 38th at 23:05, Caleb Klaus 45th at 24:39 and Jaxsen Gamm 51st at 25:15.

The Versailles boys finished fifth overall and Seth Newton was the fastest Tiger at 20:01. Zach Radefeld earned ninth at 20:03, Dagan Haggerman was 39th at 23:24, Matthew Radefeld 41st at 23:46 and Ryley Pryor 56th at 26:36.

Both programs will be racing again at Linn Saturday.