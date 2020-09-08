Camdenton met Jefferson City on the pitch on Saturday and the visiting Jays were sound in their tactics as they secured an 8-0 win.

Camdenton met Jefferson City on the pitch on Saturday and the visiting Jays were sound in their tactics as they secured an 8-0 win.

“Jeff City was well disciplined on the ball and did not make very many mistakes at all,” Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon stated, noting the opponents were able to control possession most of the match. “We competed and never gave up or quite on each other and I was proud of my guys for that. We played much better in the second half and started to have a little bit more possession than the first half. Overall, Jeff City was a very talented team that is well coached. They showed us what we are striving to achieve on the field.”

Camdenton (2-1) was scheduled to open up Ozark Conference play at Kickapoo Tuesday and will visit Bolivar Thursday at 4:30 p.m.