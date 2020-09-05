LJ Williams trusts his teammates.

Hickman trailed Helias 27-0 with under two minutes left in the first quarter. With the ball within the Crusaders’ 10-yard line, head coach Cedric Alvis subbed out his starting quarterback, junior Eric ‘TJ’ Turner.

In came Williams under center, the 5-foot-9 junior wide receiver barricaded by his linemen and two other running backs. A sweep left brought the Kewpies to the two, and Williams powered into the endzone on the next play for his team’s first touchdown.

"My running backs got me, and if they got me, we got a score," Williams said.

Unfortunately for Williams and the Kewpies’ offense, the touchdown would not be enough to power a comeback. Helias trounced Hickman 68-18 in their first battle as Central Missouri conference foes, dropping the Kewpies to 0-2 on the season.

For much of the game, only Williams sparked Hickman’s sputtering offense.

Early in the second quarter, Turner connected with Williams on an 85-yard touchdown. After burning his man on the initial route, Williams scampered into the endzone.

"We knew they blitzed a lot, but man for man, they’re not fast enough to keep up with us," Alvis said.

Once the ball hit his hands, Williams remembered last year’s matchup against Troy Buchanan. On a long run like this one, a defender tripped him up from behind. Williams hasn’t forgotten that play.

"Please don’t get caught," Williams thought. "Keep running, keep running."

That catch-and-run would be the last points Hickman scored until late in the fourth quarter. Even once the game was long out of reach, Williams and his team didn’t quit. On Hickman’s final offensive possession, two Williams receptions brought the Kewpies near the red zone.

"Usually we’d shut down and we’d give up at the second quarter and then that’s game, but we pretty much stayed as a team," Williams said.

Williams and Alvis know their team has to improve. On Friday, Hickman allowed over 60 points for its second straight game. The Kewpies won’t beat Capital City – which just suffered a loss to Battle – next week if they defend like they did and turn the ball over as much as on Friday night.

Alvis has to prepare his team to battle for the rest of the season. Williams knows practices this week won’t be easy – Alvis will push his team to their limit. If Williams and the Kewpies can emerge better, they know that they can turn this season around and win next week.

"If we conquer that, we got the win," Williams said.