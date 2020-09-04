





The soccer Spartans began their 2020 fall season opener on the right foot Thursday with a 2-0 home triumph against Missouri Military Academy of Mexico.

Moberly received a first half goal by sophomore Jordan Rasico with 10:22 remaining, and junior Chris Coonce provided some insurance with his score when there was 29:30 left in the game.

Senior Andrew Imgarten was the Spartans goalkeeper.

Moberly boys soccer competes Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Canton.

Westran Golf

Behind the low score of 40 turned in by Kennedy Dickerson the Centralia girls golf team won a four-school event held Thursday at Moberly's Heritage Hills Golf course.

With Paris High School not having enough golfers to comprise a team score, the Lady Panthers squad won with a 204 score. Centralia was 75 strokes better than second place Cairo while event host Westran of Huntsville scored 323 reported Westran girls golf coach Jeff Schleicher.

Other scores from Centralia were Reala Smith with a 46, Tatum Phillips had 51, Bailey Pace shot a 67 and Savannah Littrell was one stroke behind her.

Par for the 9-hole course is 36.

Top golfer for Cairo was Kennedy Kearns with a 59. A 71 score was turned in by Kylee Bailey, Journey Sander shot 72, Avery Martin had a 77 and Addison Pollard 79.

Westran's Alesse Fray led her team with a 73. Faith Oliver had 77, Aleah Patwary scored 83 and Kendra Downing shot 90.

Paris scores were 55 from Nicole Skinner and Riley McKinney had a 79.