





With the threat of uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic continually presents, a popular cliché often echoed by coaches and players alike seemingly has never been more true than this fall high school sports season.

That proverbial phrase? "Taking it one game at a time."

"That popular saying holds more meaning now, more than ever it seems, because of the COVID virus. It holds more meaning for us seniors because we really don't know when or if this season gets canceled or if we just happened to have played our last game. It's tough to think about," Westran senior Kolby Dale said following the Hornets’ football victory against Salisbury last Friday night.

"We need to have the mindset thinking that every game we play from here on out is the most important one. We need to put greater emphasis and all that we have into every game we play because a virus outbreak could cause our season to end unexpectedly. We must treat every game to be a big one."

In an effort to allow senior athletes and their parents to have their special moment to cap treasured memories of their final prep playing days, high school coaches and administrators are rescheduling senior night recognition ceremonies.

What traditionally is held the final home event of a season, senior athletes are being honored across mid-Missouri within the first couple of weeks of this fall campaign.

With the threat of games or possibly the remainder of a season being canceled, there is no guarantee a team’s scheduled final home game will even happen.

COVID-19 shut down schools last March and canceled the final weekend of MSHSAA's state basketball tournament as well as the entire spring sports season.

The coronavirus and its effects on every aspect of life have placed increased significance and appreciation on every game played.

Moberly football coach Cody McDowell said he and his coaching staff have always preached to their players not to take the next day for granted and to make the most of what they can daily achieve in practice, the classroom and life.

Because of COVID, these life skills hold even greater meaning, McDowell said.

"You never really know when your last game may be played when you think about a season-ending injury or you reach the district playoffs and lose the game. But with the COVID virus and all the unknowns that it brings that we're now dealing with, it makes it more important for the kids to take full advantage of every practice and game opportunity that presents itself. That's because you really never know with (coronavirus), you just don't know if that practice or game will be your last hurrah," McDowell said.

"I don't think the thought about this has ever been more real than it has been this season. The idea of a game getting canceled can sneak up on you as it happened with Mexico on Friday (Aug. 28), when they were planning to play football at home against Centralia. Then at around 2:30 Friday it was announced the game had to be canceled due to a Mexico player being tested positive for COVID. It's unfortunate that something like that suddenly can happen."

There are a number of factors considered by school administrators to allow some form of extra-curricular activity like sports to take place.

If the season has any chance to continue, players, coaches and fans alike need to follow safety protocols and procedures that are put into place by authorities. This includes social distancing and mask wearing where indicated.

Come this Friday night, both Moberly and Westran are set to play football at home with COVID-related guidelines in place for team personnel and spectators.

Event goers entering and leaving the stadium, as well as during times when leaving their seat to use a restroom or visit a concession stand, are asked to wear an appropriate protective mask. Fans are expected to sit with their families and follow social distancing practices while among non-family members.

Both Moberly and Westran offer free livestreaming of their home football games.

Hornets fans from their own home can access the school's YouTube channel to watch Friday's game against Knox County.

Moberly football followers will need to visit the website https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/moberly-high-school-moberly-mo and sign up to acquire a free network account. The Spartans compete against Osage on Friday.

Based upon the COVID situation within its school district, Moberly has implemented the use of a four-tier color system to determine who can attend a home sporting event.

This week, Moberly is operating under a Tier 1 Yellow alert, meaning each student participant is allowed to have up to four spectators attend on their behalf. The only other people permitted are the participants, coaches, event staff, officials, medical personnel, school staff, security and media.

Senior night recognition will take place Friday at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium, Moberly activities director Tim Barnett said. Senior football players and cheerleaders, along with their parents, will be announced prior to kickoff. Senior band members, cross country runners and girls golfers will all be recognized at halftime.