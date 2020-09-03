





Reanna Black and Maddy Burton each smoked a pair of doubles and went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Maddy Harvey went 3-3 with one double Wednesday as part of Westran's 16-hit attack in leading the Lady Hornets to a 16-6 softball victory at Brunswick.

The non-league's outcome was never in doubt.

A 7-run second inning lifted Westran (3-1) to a 10-1 command with Harvey toeing the rubber. Another six runs were tallied in the top of the third.

Brunswick (0-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the third to postpone their fate a few more innings and another two were added in the fifth when the 10-run rule terminated the contest.

Harvey pitched 2 1/3 innings to notch the Westran win. She yielded three runs, one hit, walked three batters and struck out one.

Ireland Chapman came in relief to finish the outing and is charged with three runs (1 earned), three hits, two walks and Chapman fanned five.

The Lady Hornets produced 16 hits. Chapman went 2-3 with a double, while Piper Krog, Kenzie Dawson, Dylan Perry, Kiersten Block and Bethany Dollich all had a single.

Losing pitcher for Brunswick was Haston, who threw the first two frames and then Sims relieved her for the rest of the game.

The Lady Hornets played Thursday at Madison, and are scheduled to host Canton Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Salisbury vs. Carrollton

Cayden Stapleton and Brooke Bartholomew belted home runs Wednesday as part of Salisbury's 17-hit barrage against Carrollton and the Class 1 defending state softball champion Lady Panthers celebrated their 2020 fall season home opener with a 9-6 triumph.

Stapleton's solo shot during her first plate appearance highlighted her 4-for-4 performance inside the batter's box

Kaisen Carter, Breanne Haines, Rachel Fessler, Stapleton and Bartholomew each had multiple hits in the game.

Jaden Howard pitched a complete game for Salisbury (4-0) and yielded nine hits and she struck out eight.

Salisbury is scheduled to host Hallsville next Tuesday.

Moberly vs. Marceline

The Lady Spartans softball team watched Marceline produce 15 hits within five innings Tuesday and Moberly returned home suffering a 16-3 loss in non-league play.

Losing pitcher Taylor Martin was tagged with four runs on six hits during the three innings the freshman labored, and she struck out one. Madyson Klostermann tossed the remaining two frames and was touched for 12 runs and nine hits.

Macy White of Moberly hit one double. Sam Calvert, Kennedy Messer and Klostermann all had one single.

The Lady Spartans were to play Thursday at Kirksville and are scheduled to host Hannibal on Tuesday, Sept. 8.