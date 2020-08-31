





Moberly football found success kicking off its 2020 campaign in Sedalia by scoring on its first possession Friday, and the Spartans never looked back.

Senior quarterback Dominic Stoneking threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to guide Moberly to a 32-6 victory at Class 5 Smith-Cotton High School.

"We received good field position early and capitalized on those short field opportunities to build a nice lead in the first quarter. Throughout the game our defense played really well. ," Spartans football coach Cody McDowell. "I was pleased how well our kids played aggressive and got off the ball quickly with this being our first game. We set the tone of play early, maintained that pace pretty good, and I think this disrupted what Smith-Cotton was wanting to do."

Stoneking threw for 173 yards on 11-of-18 passing. He also ran a couple of times for 22 yards.

The Class 3 Spartans claimed control at the beginning when Stoneking connected with tight end Jacksyn Miller on a pass that resulted in a 34 yard touchdown just two minutes into the contest. About seven minutes later Stoneking ran the ball in from the 18.

Toby Short had a 5-yard touchdown reception with about 25-seconds left in the first stanza to extend Moberly's lead to 20-0. Short also caught grabbed a pass that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown at 6:46 in third quarter. The senior receiver finished the night having seven receptions that totaled 115 yards.

Jack Davidson capped Moberly's scoring with his 2-yard run with 5:44 left in the fourth. Davidson was the Spartans leading rusher with 57 yards on 12 carries.

Ethan Vandall rushed seven times for 30 yards and he caught a couple of passes that netted 15 yards. Also contributing towards the team's 157 total rushing yards were senior Will LaRue with 19, Jonah Black had 15, Jarrett Kinder ran for 9 yards, Short gained 4 and Javaughn Briscoe had 1.

Sophomore Derieus Wallace made a 9-yard reception for the cause.

Smith-Cotton had problems valuing possession of the football during three of its first four offensive drives as the Tigers fumbled it three times and executed a bad snap on a punting situation.

"Jacksyn Miller (linebacker) played a really good, aggressive game for us defensively. He flew all over the place. Our guys up-front played really well too," added McDowell.

Miller, the team's leading tackler a year ago, led the defensive unit on Friday with 11 total tackles, including six solo. Six of Dakotah Courtney's seven tackles were unassisted, and Devon Huff also had seven tackles in the game. Wallace, Vandall and Kinder all collected six tackles.

Sedalia scored its only touchdown with about three minutes left when the Spartans inserted their second and third string defensive players onto the field. The S-C Tigers offense was held to 158 rushing and 139 passing yards during the night.

"I know this game was a long drive for people to take and because of COVID restrictions there was a limited capacity of persons that could attend this game, but on behalf of our football program I thank the group of Moberly fans that made the trip and supported our guys," McDowell said. "With the heat (95-degree heat index) and the concern I have with our player depth this year, I was proud of all our guys in how hard they played and how well they took care of themselves."

Moberly is scheduled to host School of the Osage at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4.

NOTE: The Spartan football season preview story printed in the Aug. 26 newspaper incorrectly listed Moberly's history of playing against Sedalia. It should have indicated that Moberly won the 2019 meeting 35-28 to snap a two-game losing skid against the Tigers. The online story that published on the Monitor-Index website was corrected Aug. 25.

About Osage Indians

The Indians are from the Lake of the Ozarks area in Kaiser and Osage is coming off a solid 63-36 victory last Friday against Fulton.

Last year Moberly defeated the Indians 17-7 in Kaiser and have won the previous two encounters.. The Spartans hold a 7-5 record against Osage in meetings since the 2006 season, but the schools did not play one another in both 2016 and 2017.

Devin Johnson, enters his seventh season as head coach (35-31), has four offensive and five defensive starters back from last season's squad, which went 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Tri-County Conference play.

The Osage offense features multiple sets out of the I-formation that generated 287 yards and 16 points per game. Five of the six starting linemen of a year ago return, and the group averages 263 pounds apiece.

A key newcomer to the Indians front is Brody Wiescarver, a senior all-state tackle transfer from Class 6 state champion DeSmet High School in St. Louis. Wisecarver (6'4, 315) is the No. 2-ranked offensive tackle in Missouri and No. 48 nationally according to Rivals.com, and he is committed to play college football at University of Illinois.

Junior Brockton McLaughlin will look to begin a full season as the starting quarterback after seeing limited time as a sophomore where he went 24-54 for 416 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for another 71 yards and a score before becoming injured in mid-season.

Of the team's 93 receptions last season, all but one was lost to graduation, and nearly all of Osage's rushing yards from a year ago also must be replaced.