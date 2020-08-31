Softball teams around the Lake took their first swings of 2020 with Camdenton, Eldon and Osage in tournament action and Macks Creek’s visit to Laquey. Versailles was also scheduled to start its season in the Marshall Tournament before it was cancelled due to weather.

Football was not the only game in town as high school sports returned to action in the state of Missouri Friday night.

Softball teams around the Lake took their first swings of 2020 with Camdenton, Eldon and Osage in tournament action and Macks Creek’s visit to Laquey. Versailles was also scheduled to start its season in the Marshall Tournament before it was cancelled due to the weather.

Here’s how things shaped up over the weekend:

CAMDENTON

Camdenton played its first round of games in the Union Tournament and it was a tough start for the Lakers as they dropped all three of the first games they played.

Camdenton started with St. Francis Borgia Friday night and the Lakers lost a nail-biter by a final score of 5-4. With the game tied at 4 in the fifth inning, St. Francis Borgia got the crucial run it needed to pull ahead and the Lakers could not find a way to tie it back up.

Emma Rakes and Addy Clay led Camdenton with two hits each and Sadie Stockman had two RBIs. Gracie Coffelt pitched five innings for the Lakers in her season debut and recorded six strikeouts. Camdenton actually outhit St. Francis Borgia with nine hits to six, but four errors on the defensive end and 13 strikeouts on the offensive end did not help the cause.

In the nightcap on Friday, Camdenton went to battle with Ft. Zumwalt North and came up short 9-3. Ft. Zumwalt North put up four runs in the first inning, putting the Lakers in an early hole.

Ryah Moore put together five innings of work pitching inside the circle and recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers were outhit with 12 hits to five at the plate and four errors made things tough as well.

In the finale on Saturday, Camdenton fell 10-0 to Perryville in seven innings as the offense suffered a hitless day, thanks to a pitching effort from Perryville that produced 11 strikeouts. Coffelt pitched a complete game of her own, allowing 12 hits to go with a pair of strikeouts.

Camdenton (0-3) will start Ozark Conference play Tuesday night hosting Hillcrest at 4:30 p.m.

ELDON

Eldon was in Sullivan over the weekend where the team finished 1-3 in tournament play.

The Mustangs took on Windsor in the first game of the 2020 season and dropped a close game, 7-5. Windsor was able to produce five runs over the final two innings after the Mustangs led 4-2 heading into the sixth.

Elnora Horn and Madison Witt led the Mustang offense with two RBIs each as Eldon produced seven total hits in the game and Chloe Ruark pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits as well as recording seven strikeouts. A trio of errors by Eldon were also part of the game.

Eldon took on the host Eagles of Sullivan in the next game and fell 9-1 as the Eagles went to work in the second inning with six runs to build a comfortable lead.

Elizabeth Rush provided two hits for Eldon and Savanha Holder took the loss in the circle after four innings of work.

Up next was Northwest and it was a promising start for Eldon, leading 5-4 after the first inning, but the Mustangs could not keep up the pace in a 12-7 loss. Both teams produced 11 hits in the scoring frenzy and a trio of errors also did not help Eldon, either.

Ruark and Rush provided solid bats for Eldon as Ruark led with three hits and Rush had two to go with three RBIs. Kiersten Brandt also provided a reliable bat with two RBIs. Ruark pitched three innings for the Mustangs in the loss.

After three tough starts, Eldon bounced back in the finale of the tournament, ending on a strong note with a 7-6 win over Pacific. The Mustangs were able to protect the lead after the Indians closed the gap by scoring a run in the fifth.

Horn provided two hits, Rush added a pair of RBIs and both Holder and Ruark combined to get the job done in the circle. Holder added a pair of strikeouts in the win as well.

Eldon (1-3) hosts Fulton in its home opener on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

MACKS CREEK

Macks Creek visited Laquey to start the season on Friday and the Hornets did not make things easy with a 17-1 win over the Pirates in five innings.

Macks Creek got a pair of hits with Alyssa Seaholm and Cieanna Earney providing one each and Earney also collected the lone RBI.

Syrena Rector and Kenzie Hicks were in the circle where Rector allowed five hits, seven walks and four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings while Hicks allowed two hits and six walks to go with three earned runs for the rest. Defensively, the Pirates had five errors on the night as well.

Macks Creek (0-1) visits Fair Play on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

OSAGE

Osage was also in tournament action at Sullivan along with Eldon and the Indians finished the weekend 2-3 overall.

Osage started with a 7-2 win over DeSoto, dropped a 5-4 game to Owensville, lost 7-5 to Poplar Bluff and 13-2 to Northwest (Cedar Hill) before bouncing back with a 3-2 win over Pacific.

Osage (2-3) visits Tuscumbia on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated with official stats from Osage's games as soon as they are available.