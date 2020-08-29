Rock Bridge head football coach Van Vanatta stayed in the moment.

The Bruins had just experienced a significant lapse, a scene that unfolded left to right before Vanatta’s eyes as he peered beyond his green and gold mask only to see Staley speedster Fabian McLeod blow through his entire defense for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage after halftime.

Rock Bridge, which for so long wondered whether Friday night’s game would even happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, now faced a double-digit deficit against a team one year removed from a Class 5 semifinal.

“We came out and all of a sudden, boom, they scored a touchdown,” Vanatta said of the Falcons, who traveled from north of Kansas City for a surreal season opener with limited attendance and social distancing protocols. “But we’ve been preaching, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s over. It’s all about the moment.’ If COVID has taught me anything, it’s about the moment. It’s about right now. There is nothing else. You can’t worry about anything else. You focus on right now.”

Vanatta’s Bruins took that message of resilience to heart in what they hope isn’t the only game they play this year.

After falling behind by 10 points mere seconds into the second half, Rock Bridge responded to score the next three touchdowns of the contest — capitalizing on Staley miscues to set up each score — and held on late to secure a 26-24 home victory.

Rock Bridge (1-0) is scheduled to play at Smith-Cotton (0-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday in its first-ever Central Missouri Activities Conference game.

But with the virus rearing its head in Columbia, nothing is guaranteed.

“We pulled out a win,” Vanatta said. “These kids have fought hard to get to this. I’ll tell you what, they’ve worked hard, and I hope we can keep going. I know this is crazy, and we’ll deal with what we’ve got to deal with when that time comes, but these kids need this.”

The Bruins’ first golden opportunity to get back into the game came when they recovered their own punt after it bounced off a Staley player to breathe new life into their initial third-quarter drive.

Five plays later, quarterback Nathan Dent found Mark Hajicek for an 11-yard touchdown connection.

“We knew we were right in the game,” Dent said. “We knew we were a play or two away.”

Enter Nate Norris.

The junior ripped the ball from Staley quarterback Jerh Fowler, recovered it and covered about 50 yards of nothing but turf before he reached the end zone to give Rock Bridge its first lead of the night late in the third.

“Once I picked that ball up, I knew I had it. I was gone,” Norris said.

The Bruins forced a Staley three-and-out, aided by a muffed snap that set the Falcons back 22 yards, and Dent appeared to put the game away with a 22-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-5 to build Rock Bridge’s buffer to 26-17 with 10:33 left in regulation. It was Dent's second rushing score of the night after a 28-yard run in the first quarter.

But Staley coach Phil Lite and his Falcons weren’t done just yet.

With its halftime lead now flipped into a nine-point deficit, Staley stared down a fourth-and-8 and converted. Fowler hit McLeod in stride for a screen pass that resulted in a 41-yard touchdown, launching a chaotic final sequence marked by several fumbles.

Evan Cox bailed out the Bruins by recovering their own fumble deep in their own territory, with Rock Bridge relieved to punt on the next play from its own 21. Staley advanced the ball near the red zone, but the Bruins’ Joseph Kallenbach then recovered a Falcons fumble to give Rock Bridge the ball back with 5:07 left.

Rock Bridge turned to Bryce Jackson, its workhorse and leading rusher on the night, to work down the clock. The senior broke off a big run on the subsequent play, but he was stripped by Staley, which recovered the ball in another see-saw reversal.

“It’s always next play,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to keep your head up. I call it temporary amnesia. You’ve gotta get to the next play, forget about the last play and just keep pushing on. I had faith in my defense. They did great the entire game, a superb job. I’m so proud of them.”

Rock Bridge forced a turnover on downs to neutralize momentum and later thwarted Staley’s last-ditch effort, as the Falcons completed a pass on their final play but were stopped near midfield as time expired.

“I’ve been in a lot of football games, and I’ve always learned that it is not over until that clock hits zero,” Vanatta said. “I was afraid (the officials) were going to spot the ball and have one play left, but it worked out.”

It worked out indeed, and the Bruins only hope their 2020 season continues to work out in the uncertain days and weeks to come.

“We’re all excited,” Dent said. “We’re all really happy. We just hope we get next week and the next week.”

