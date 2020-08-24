Rock Bridge head football coach Van Vanatta will be the first to admit the first four weeks of the 2019 season were daunting.

It was a stretch that could be compared to what Missouri is scheduled to face this season against Alabama and LSU in the first three weeks of its 10-game, Southeastern Conference-only schedule.

Vanatta wasn’t up against the likes of Nick Saban or Ed Orgeron, but the Bruins faced four teams coming off winning seasons in 2018 — Battle, at 8-5, had the worst record the previous year among the opponents — and Rock Bridge sputtered to an 0-4 start before ultimately finishing 3-7.

Rock Bridge opened the season against Rockhurst, the 2018 Class 6 runner-up, with a 16-14 loss despite a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter. The disappointment from Week 1 was only compounded by a 50-7 loss in St. Louis against DeSmet. It was a difficult pill to swallow; the Bruins hadn’t started 0-2 since 2016 and ultimately finished 2-8 that year.

Rock Bridge went on to lose its annual crosstown rivalry game against Battle 21-14, followed by a 25-point loss to Lee’s Summit West in Week 4.

"When you open up against two big-time private schools in Class 6, I don’t care who you are, that’s just a grind," Vanatta said. "... If we are going to start fast (this year), we’ve got to earn it and I think our kids understand that. They’ve learned the lesson last year from being in that situation."

The path to a strong start looks more favorable for the Bruins this year as they seek to return to form and hopefully surpass the nine-win teams that Vanatta coached his first two years at Rock Bridge.

Rock Bridge has another tough home opener against Staley. The Falcons are coming off a 10-3 season and a district championship in 2019. It’s a challenge that Vanatta and the Bruins are accustomed to, even though this has been an offseason like no other due to COVID-19.

"This was the summer that we really needed to go to team camps," Vanatta said. "I have a lot of guys that haven’t seen the speed (of a varsity game) or played against other guys’ best to understand what they have to do to compete."

Columbia Public Schools implemented new safety protocols after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of spring athletics. Rock Bridge was left without team camps, scrimmages or a preseason jamboree.

The season opener against Staley will be the Bruins’ first live competition against another school since their playoff loss against Blue Springs last Nov. 11.

Yet Vanatta is still optimistic heading into the new season.

"I can definitely see that we are getting better and better at the things we do," Vanatta said last Friday. "I think our offense is way ahead of where we wanted to be and that’s where some of our experience is. Defensively, we’re young, but they’re starting to come together, really communicate on the same page, tackle and swarm the football."

Rock Bridge’s schedule shifts dramatically after Staley. The Bruins enter their inaugural Central Missouri Activities Conference slate against two teams that struggled last year: Smith-Cotton (1-9) and Jefferson City (2-8). Those teams lost by an average of nearly 39 and 31 points per game last season, respectively, and could be a pathway to a much stronger start for Rock Bridge.

Vanatta remains uninterested, however, in any talk about having any easy games.

The Bruins’ start to the 2020 season is primed to set a tone for the rest of the season, and regardless of the opponent each week, Vanatta knows that better than anyone.

"Even though Smith-Cotton went 1-9 and Jefferson City went 2-8, they’re going to be better again this year," he said. "Both teams were really young and Jefferson City had a coaching change; (Scott Bailey) is a hell of a football coach. He knows what he’s doing and he’s going to change that culture around.

"No week is an easy week. I don’t ever preach that to the kids."